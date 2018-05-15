Full NBA Draft Order: Team-by-Team Pick Order for the First Round

Here's a look at where every team will pick in June.

By Nihal Kolur
May 15, 2018

After the ping pongs at the NBA draft lottery are drawn on Tuesday night in Chicago, the full draft order will be set.

Tuesday's lottery decided the draft position for the first 14 teams, whereas record was used to determine the position for the rest of the league.

The draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Check out Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here.

Here's the complete draft order for the 2018 NBA draft with their records from last season.

  1. TBD
  2. TBD
  3. TBD
  4. TBD
  5. TBD
  6. TBD
  7. TBD
  8. TBD
  9. TBD
  10. TBD
  11. TBD
  12. TBD
  13. TBD
  14. TBD
  15. Phoenix Suns via Miami Heat (44-38)
  16. Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
  17. San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
  18. Atlanta Hawks via Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
  19. Minnesota Timberwolves via Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34)
  20. Utah Jazz (48-34)
  21. Chicago Bulls via New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
  22. Indiana Pacers (48-34)
  23. Portland Trail Blazers (49-33)
  24. Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)
  25. Philadelphia 76ers (52-30)
  26. Boston Celtics (55-27)
  27. Golden State Warriors (58-24)
  28. Brooklyn Nets via Toronto Raptors (59-23)
  29. Atlanta Hawks via Houston Rockets (65-17)

