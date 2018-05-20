WATCH: 13-Year-Old LeBron James Jr. Can Almost Dunk

Most 13-year-olds can't dunk. But then again, most 13-year-olds aren't LeBron James's son.

At the George Hill Invitation in Indianapolis this weekend, LeBron James Jr. delighted fans during warmups with a dunk attempt. He threw a lob to himself, but failed to secure the ball. Nevertheless, he grabbed the rim and revealed some pretty top notch athleticism. Overtime captured the footage.

[youtube: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NtNZDr9yKtA]

He got so close.

Last year, LeBron mentioned the possibility of playing with his son in the NBA.

"I know I won't be able to play at this level forever," James said in October. "But to be washed and play … I don't know if I can play washed ... but I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That'd be, that'd be the icing on the cake right there."

Here's to hoping we see a LeBron vs. LeBron matchup someday.