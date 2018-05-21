Steph Curry is confident in himself. And why shouldn't he be? After all, Curry is arguably the best shooter in NBA history and has won two MVP and two NBA Championships.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admires his star point guard's confidence, which he said never wavered while Curry went 2-13 from three-point land in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets.

Kerr recalled a game in Portland earlier this year when Curry hit a three pointer after missing his first 10 shots. The 30-year-old then followed up the shot with a shimmy celebration, much to his head coach's amusement.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “You want to talk about confidence? If you shimmy when you’re 1-11, that’s confidence.” pic.twitter.com/mz7cQG5RQN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 21, 2018

Curry broke out of his slump in a big way in Game 3, scoring 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting (5-of-12 from deep).

"It was frustrating more so because I had the right intentions in the first half," Curry said after Game 3. "I had, like, five wide-open threes and only one went in. Like I always say, never lose confidence. Keep searching in the right ways, find some openings and things will work out."

Curry will need all of his confidence against the Rockets in Game 4 to give the Warriors a 3-1 stranglehold on the series.