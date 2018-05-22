Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell Top NBA's 2017-18 All-Rookie Team List

Find out what other players made the list of first and second teams.

By Jenna West
May 22, 2018

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Sixers guard Ben Simmons topped the list for the NBA's All-Rookie first team, the NBA announced.

Both players were unanimously voted to the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. 

During the regular season, Mitchell averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Simmons posted 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum received 99 votes. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen rounded out the first team list.

Mitchell, Simmons and Tatum are the three finalists for the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The second team included Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr., Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, Hawks forward John Collins, Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Suns forward Josh Jackson.

