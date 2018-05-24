LeBron James Named To Record 12th All-NBA First Team

LeBron James makes All-NBA first team for record 12th time.

By Scooby Axson
May 24, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was named to his 12th All-NBA First Team on Thursday, breaking the record for most selections.

James breaks the record of 11 first-team selections, set by Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

James made the first team for the 11th straight season, averaging 27.5 points, a career–high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds, while leading the league in minutes for the second straight year.

Joining James on the first team are fellow MVP candidates Houston Rockets guard James Harden, who with James was a unanimous selection, and New Orleans Pelicans forward/center Anthony Davis.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard round out the first team.

The second team is made up of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Embiid misses out on about $29 million by making just the All-NBA second team, according to Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. As a result of making the All-NBA First Team, Davis is now eligible in 2019 for a five-year deal that would start in 2020 and could be worth up to $230 million.

Leading the third team was Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, and Minnesota Timberwolves Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The rest of the league's awards, such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, will be announced during a televised awards show on June 25.

All-NBA First Team (Vote Total)

Guard: James Harden (500 votes)

Forward: LeBron James (500 votes)

Center/Forward: Anthony Davis (492 votes)

Guard: Damian Lillard (432 votes)

Forward: Kevin Durant (426 votes)

All NBA Second Team (Vote Total)

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo (354 votes)

Guard: Russell Westbrook (322 votes)

Center: Joel Embiid (294 votes)

Forward/Center: LaMarcus Aldridge (236 votes)

Guard: DeMar DeRozan (165 votes)

All-NBA Third Team (Votes)

Guard: Stephen Curry (164 votes)

Guard: Victor Oladipo (105 votes)

Center/Forward: Karl-Anthony Towns (99 votes)

Forward/Guard: Jimmy Butler (81 votes)

Forward: Paul George (54 votes)

      Double Bogey (+2)