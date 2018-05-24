Carmelo Anthony Laughs At Suggestion That Kyle Korver Is A Better Player Than Him

Carmelo not at all happy about Kyle Korver comparisons

By Scooby Axson
May 24, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony took offense to an Instagram post suggesting that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver is a better player than him right now.

Anthony and Korver are both in their 15th seasons in the league.

Anthony has 25,417 career and is a 10-time All-Star, while Korver is fourth in NBA history in 3-point field goals made.

“WOWWWWW,” Anthony wrote in a response to the Instagram post from his verified Instagram account, while posting crying laughing emojis,

“Had to comment on this one," he said and added "FOH" to the post.

Anthony averaged a career–low 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season for the Thunder.

Anthony, who will turn 34 next week, is set to make $28 million next season, the final year of a $124.1 million contract he signed with the New York Knicks in 2014.

He has an early termination clause in his contract and can be an unrestricted free agent.

