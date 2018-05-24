Chris Paul shimmied in Stephen Curry's face after hitting a big three during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Warriors.

Paul had been having a bad game up until the shot in the third quarter. He hit the three over Curry's head as the shot clock was winding down.

The point guard reacted with a shimmy as Curry ran by him. Curry saw Paul's moves and smiled.

Paul's three-pointer put the Rockets up 59-57 with 6:27 left in the third quarter.

CP3 HIT STEPH WITH THE SHIMMY pic.twitter.com/w4aUPAxfXT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 25, 2018

The dance has become Curry's signature move during the Western Conference finals. Curry's shimmy during Game 3 quickly became a fan favorite.

