Rockets guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals with a hamstring strain, the team announced.

Paul hurt his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Warriors after an awkward landing. He left the game with less than a minute left and did not return.

Paul received treatment postgame. He posted 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the game.

The Rockets beat the Warriors 98-94 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference finals. They will head to Oakland for Game 6. Paul had an MRI and will travel with the team, reports Mark Medina of The Mercury News.

Paul will be re-evaluated after the Rockets return to Houston, the team said.