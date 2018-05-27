LeBron James's Game 7 Over/Under at 38 Points, Highest Ever

James is held to an exceptionally high standard.

By Nihal Kolur
May 27, 2018

LeBron James has seemed invincible throughout his career, especially in his 15th season. James leads all players in the postseason with 33.9 points per game and Vegas expects him to outperform himself during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

According to ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Vegas has set the over/under for James's point total at 38 points for Sunday's game against the Celtics, which is the highest of any NBA player ever.

Talk about some high expectations.

James has scored 40 points on seven different occasions in the playoffs, including 46 in the Cavs' Game 6 win at home. He has remained efficient, shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Since 2012, James is 5-0 in Game 7's and averaging 34.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in those games. His performances, combined with Kevin Love's absence on Sunday night, likely played a role in his betting numbers.

We'll see on Sunday if James can live up to the hype, as he has done throughout his career.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)