LeBron James's Game 7 Over/Under at 38 Points, Highest Ever

LeBron James has seemed invincible throughout his career, especially in his 15th season. James leads all players in the postseason with 33.9 points per game and Vegas expects him to outperform himself during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

According to ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Vegas has set the over/under for James's point total at 38 points for Sunday's game against the Celtics, which is the highest of any NBA player ever.

LeBron is getting 2-1 odds to drop a 40-point triple-double tonight at William Hill.



There have only been 8 of those in NBA postseason history.



2-1 odds for something that's happened 8 times EVER is absolutely outrageous.



His bar for reasonable expectations is absurd. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) May 27, 2018

Talk about some high expectations.

James has scored 40 points on seven different occasions in the playoffs, including 46 in the Cavs' Game 6 win at home. He has remained efficient, shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Since 2012, James is 5-0 in Game 7's and averaging 34.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in those games. His performances, combined with Kevin Love's absence on Sunday night, likely played a role in his betting numbers.

We'll see on Sunday if James can live up to the hype, as he has done throughout his career.