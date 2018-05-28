The NBA Finals will pit the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth consecutive time.

The Warriors won the first matchup between the teams, and the Cavaliers took the second series in seven games thanks to a thrilling 3-1 comeback. Golden State is the defending champions after beating the Cleveland in five games last season.

This year the teams meet up again in what has the potential to be an amazing series.

Check out the full schedule of games below:

Game 1: Thursday, May 31: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 3: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 6: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 8: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5: Monday, June 11*: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m ET

Game 6: Thu, June 14*: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7: Sunday, June 17*: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

* - If necessary