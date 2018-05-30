Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations and general manager Bryan Colangelo has been contacting those who were mentioned by name in fake Twitter accounts that criticized executives, former and current players, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, Colangelo is maintaining his innonence to those individuals.

A story published Tuesday night by The Ringer cited the use of multiple anonymous Twitter accounts, used for the purpose of engaging and criticizing 76ers players including Joel Embiid and rookie Markelle Fultz.

Colangelo acknowledged using one of those accounts, but said he was not involved in the other four accounts.

The 76ers said they will investigate the claims.

"An online media outlet filed a story linking multiple social media accounts to 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo. The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter," a team statement said. "We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded."

Colangelo's father, Jerry Colangelo, who is a special adviser to the 76ers and former director of USA Basketball, told Bleacher Report that he had little information about the story, except for what he read.