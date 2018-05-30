The Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Brett Brown have agreed on a three–year contract extension, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brown had one year left on his current deal.

The 57-year-old Brown led the Sixers to 52 wins this season and the team's first playoff berth in five seasons.

Before that, Philadelphia had won 19, 18, 10, and 28 wins, respectiveily.

"I don't think it's the healthiest of situations for coaches to go into a season with one year remaining on their contracts. It impacts so many aspects of what you're doing," 76ers president and general manager Bryan Colangelo said earlier this year.

While Brown's future is secure with the team, the same can't be said about Colangelo, who appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Joel Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy, according to a report from The Ringer.

Colangelo admitted to having one burner account, but denied the rest of the story.