Warriors GM Bob Myers isn't judging Bryan Colangelo over his alleged "burner" Twitter accounts.

Colangelo's online activity was reported on Tuesday, alleging the 76ers president of basketball operations appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Joel Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy.

"I don't like it when people talk about us, so I don't want to talk about them," Myers said on Wednesday when asked about Colangelo. "I don't know what's accurate and what isn't, so I'll leave that one alone. If I was in that position, I'd want people to hopefully give me the benefit of the doubt."

Watch Myer's full comments below:

Warriors GM Bob Myers says if he were in Bryan Colangelo’s shoes, he’d want people to give him the benefit of the doubt pic.twitter.com/jDqILH9avN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 30, 2018

The accounts posted from April 2016 to last week and criticized players like Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz, coach Brett Brown and executives such as Sam Hinkie. The tweets disclosed nonpublic medical information about Okafor and gossip about Embiid and Fultz. The accounts always defended Colangelo.

Colangelo released a statement saying he has "never posted anything whatsoever on social media."

The 76ers are investigating the claims against Colangelo.