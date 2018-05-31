The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will renew their seemingly annual battle for NBA supremacy,

Both teams needed to win a Game 7 on the road in the conference finals to set up their fourth straight matchup in the Finals.

Cleveland outlasted the Boston Celtics. The Warriors took out the Houston Rockets thanks to a horrific shooting performance from Houston and the absence of All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Golden State is seeking its third title in the last four years. Cleveland looks for revenge after last year's five-game drubbing at the hands of the Warriors.

Here's how to watch Game 1.

Time: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.