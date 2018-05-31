Game 1 of the NBA Finals is tied at 56-56 thanks to Stephen Curry's buzzer beater to send the game to halftime.

Draymond Green's personal and technical fouls stopped the clock and allowed the Warriors to put up one final shot before the second quarter ended.

Curry sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at halftime.

Curry is shooting 7-for-12 overall. He has 18 points, six assists and three rebounds in the first half.