Watch: Stephen Curry Nails 38-Footer Buzzer Beater Before Halftime of Game 1

Screenshot from @DefPenHoops via Twitter

Curry put up a three-pointer to tie Game 1 at halftime.

By Jenna West
May 31, 2018

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is tied at 56-56 thanks to Stephen Curry's buzzer beater to send the game to halftime.

Draymond Green's personal and technical fouls stopped the clock and allowed the Warriors to put up one final shot before the second quarter ended.

Curry sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at halftime.

Curry is shooting 7-for-12 overall. He has 18 points, six assists and three rebounds in the first half.

 

