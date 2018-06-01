Watch: Former NBA Player Jordan Hamilton Spits on Opponent

Screenshot via @IAmDPick

Former NBA player Jordan Hamilton appears to spit on an opponent during a game with Israeli team Hapoel Holon. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 01, 2018

This should go without saying, but spitting is something a professional, or really any human over the age of four, should never do. 

And perhaps even four is cutting is close? Are we not giving those young kids enough credit?

Either way sometimes the unwritten rules of society seem to be forgotten — like how NHL player Brad Marchand is a fan of licking his opponents. 

In the latest installment of weird things athletes have done, former NBA player Jordan Hamilton appears to spit on an opponent during a game with Israeli team Hapoel Holon. 

He was given a technical, but not ejected, according to reporter David Pick. 

Someone please teach him this is not OK. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)