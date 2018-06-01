This should go without saying, but spitting is something a professional, or really any human over the age of four, should never do.

And perhaps even four is cutting is close? Are we not giving those young kids enough credit?

Either way sometimes the unwritten rules of society seem to be forgotten — like how NHL player Brad Marchand is a fan of licking his opponents.

In the latest installment of weird things athletes have done, former NBA player Jordan Hamilton appears to spit on an opponent during a game with Israeli team Hapoel Holon.

THIS IS FLAT OUT GROSS AND UNPROFESSIONAL. EX-NBA FORWARD JORDAN HAMILTON WITH A BRAINLESS GESTURE SPITS ON RIVAL PLAYER. REFS CALL TECH, NO EJECTION. pic.twitter.com/taQjfMNNe8 — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 1, 2018

He was given a technical, but not ejected, according to reporter David Pick.

Someone please teach him this is not OK.