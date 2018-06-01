Tristan Thompson Fined $25,000 for Game 1 Skirmish

Thompson was ejected in Game 1 after contesting a shot.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2018

The NBA has fined Tristan Thompson $25,000 for his involvement in the skirmish in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the league announced.

Cleveland was down 122-114 with 2.6 seconds left in overtime when Warriors guard Shaun Livingston missed a mid-range jump shot. Thompson didn't appreciate the attempted shot and contested it. Thompson was called for a flagrant two and ejected.

Before leaving the court, Thompson exchanged words with the Warriors and shoved the ball in Draymond Green's face. A skirmish broke out as both teams were angry.

Thompson was fined for failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected and shoving the ball in Green's face. The league also downgraded his flagrant two to a flagrant one.

