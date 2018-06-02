Klay Thompson is remaining "optimistic" about playing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a high ankle sprain.

Thompson told reporters on Saturday that he is "planning on playing" Sunday night but is experiencing stiffness in his ankle.

"My ankle's just sore," Thompson said. "It's stiff at the moment, but I'm going to do what I can in these next 24 hours or so to loosen it up as much as possible, get some stability back."

The guard was seen limping as he arrived to be interviewed.

Klay Thompson limping in to his availability. Said the pain got worse overnight. If game were today, he said he’s “not sure” if he’d play. On tomorrow: “I’m planning on playing” pic.twitter.com/XO0tulThjs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 2, 2018

Thompson left in the first quarter of Game 1 after a collision with Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.

While the Warriors were bringing the ball up the court, Smith was getting back on defense while covering Thompson. As a pass was thrown to Thompson, Smith came up near the Warriors' three-point line to defend Thompson. As Smith came running up, he slipped on the ground and went right into Thompson's left leg and knocked him to the ground.

Thompson grabbed at his left knee and tried to shake it off but ended up limping to the locker room. He returned to the game in the second quarter.

The guard also admitted that Smith's collision "pissed me off" when watching the replay.

"That's a tough play on the ball, and then to just tumble into somebody's legs like that," Thompson said. "You've got to move past it...It's just a minor setback. But I don't think it was intentional."