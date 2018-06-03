Watch: Carlos Santana Rocks Oracle Arena With National Anthem

Even Klay Thompson was loving it.

By Nihal Kolur
June 03, 2018

Rock legend Carlos Santana rocked Oracle Arena on Sunday, performing the national anthem on his electric guitar before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Santana performed with his wife, Cindy Blackman, who played the drums. 

Check it out below.

Even Klay Thompson was loving it, bobbing his head to the beat.

Santana also produced some impressive beats while warming up before the game, showing off why he's considered one of the greatest guitarists of all-time.

Take a bow, Carlos. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)