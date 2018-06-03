Watch: Carlos Santana Rocks Oracle Arena With National Anthem

Rock legend Carlos Santana rocked Oracle Arena on Sunday, performing the national anthem on his electric guitar before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Santana performed with his wife, Cindy Blackman, who played the drums.

Check it out below.

Carlos Santana performs the National Anthem prior to Game 2 at Oracle! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/816qMTjwLo — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2018

Even Klay Thompson was loving it, bobbing his head to the beat.

Klay was bobbing his head to Carlos Santana performing the anthem 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K1Nwz3yfCS — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 4, 2018

Santana also produced some impressive beats while warming up before the game, showing off why he's considered one of the greatest guitarists of all-time.

Carlos Santana rocking out before Game 2 of #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tKWlWnCB2V — Michael Singer (@msinger) June 3, 2018

Take a bow, Carlos.