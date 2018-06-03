Watch: Carlos Santana Rocks Oracle Arena With National Anthem

Even Klay Thompson was loving it.
Rock legend Carlos Santana rocked Oracle Arena on Sunday, performing the national anthem on his electric guitar before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Santana performed with his wife, Cindy Blackman, who played the drums.
Check it out below.
Carlos Santana performs the National Anthem prior to Game 2 at Oracle! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/816qMTjwLo— NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2018
Even Klay Thompson was loving it, bobbing his head to the beat.
Klay was bobbing his head to Carlos Santana performing the anthem 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K1Nwz3yfCS— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 4, 2018
Santana also produced some impressive beats while warming up before the game, showing off why he's considered one of the greatest guitarists of all-time.
Carlos Santana rocking out before Game 2 of #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tKWlWnCB2V— Michael Singer (@msinger) June 3, 2018
Take a bow, Carlos.