With a three-pointer over Kevin Durant in the third quarter of Game 2, LeBron James scored his 1,318th point in the NBA Finals to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second place on the all-time scoring list.

It took James 46 games to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who played in 56 Finals games throughout his 20-year career. The all-time record holder is Jerry West, who scored 1,679 points in 55 career Finals games.

James is averaging 28.7 points per game in the Finals, while West averaged 30.5.

James is 3-5 all-time in the Finals and made his eighth straight appearance in the championship round this season.