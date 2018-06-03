Since the BBA and the NBL joined forces to become the NBA before the 1949-50 season, there have only been eight championship series sweeps. But with the Golden State Warriors opening up as massive favorites ahead of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Dubs not far removed from a five-game drubbing of the Cavs last year, there has been some sweep speculation swirling. Before Cavs-Warriors IV tips off Thursday, let's look back at the eight times the brooms came out in the NBA Finals.



2006-07: San Antonio Spurs def. Cleveland Cavaliers

2001-02: Los Angeles Lakers def. New Jersey Nets

1994-95: Houston Rockets def. Orlando Magic

1988-89: Detroit Pistons def. Los Angeles Lakers

1982-83: Philadelphia 76ers def. Los Angeles Lakers

1974-75: Golden State Warriors def. Washington Bullets

1970-71: Milwaukee Bucks def. Baltimore Bullets

1958-59: Boston Celtics def. Minneapolis Lakers