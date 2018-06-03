How Many Times Has There Been a Sweep in the NBA Finals?

Since the NBA was formed in a 1949 merger, there have only been eight championship series sweeps

By Tim Hackett
May 29, 2018

Since the BBA and the NBL joined forces to become the NBA before the 1949-50 season, there have only been eight championship series sweeps. But with the Golden State Warriors opening up as massive favorites ahead of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Dubs not far removed from a five-game drubbing of the Cavs last year, there has been some sweep speculation swirling. Before Cavs-Warriors IV tips off Thursday, let's look back at the eight times the brooms came out in the NBA Finals.


2006-07: San Antonio Spurs def. Cleveland Cavaliers 

2001-02: Los Angeles Lakers def. New Jersey Nets 

1994-95: Houston Rockets def. Orlando Magic 

1988-89: Detroit Pistons def. Los Angeles Lakers 

1982-83: Philadelphia 76ers def. Los Angeles Lakers 

1974-75: Golden State Warriors def. Washington Bullets

1970-71: Milwaukee Bucks def. Baltimore Bullets 

1958-59: Boston Celtics def. Minneapolis Lakers 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)