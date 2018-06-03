Report: NBA to Experiment With Challenge Flag in Summer League

Could we see a challenge flag in the NBA soon?

By Nihal Kolur
June 03, 2018

NBA referees often draw a ton of backlash from fans and players, especially during the playoffs. The last two minutes report, in which the league releases a report on all calls in the last two minutes of a game, certainly doesn't help things either. 

Many critics have called for a challenge flag in the NBA, similar to that of the NFL, and it appears the league has heard them.

According to NBA Radio host Justin Termine, the league will experiment with a challenge flag during this year's Summer League.

Details have not been released on what plays will be challengeable and how many potential reviews each team will receive, but it certainly seems like Adam Silver and the league office is working to improve the officiating throughout the NBA.

Termine also reported that Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who also serves as the president of the NBA Coaches Association, said "all are in favor of a challenge flag."

The 2018 NBA Summer League will begin on July 2 in Utah.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)