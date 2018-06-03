Twitter had many reactions to the refs officiating the Warriors' 122–103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

But the biggest reaction came when LeBron James was tripped by Stephen Curry. After James fell to the ground, he was upset with the refs for not calling a foul on the Warriors. A technical foul was then called on Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue who was not happy with the play.

Here's the sequence.

LeBron was looking for a foul call here. pic.twitter.com/LN3wagWqH7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2018

James wasn't the only one upset. Here's some of the reactions from Twitter.

Missed calls — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 4, 2018

Warriors fans are chanting "Refs, you suck" which does not make a whole lot of sense — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 4, 2018

Why would the NBA/the refs rig things for the Warriors? https://t.co/gBjH48vokG — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) June 4, 2018

I must confess, the @cavs actually do have an argument today. That was a foul in the open court for @KingJames. It should’ve been called. Ty Lue didn’t deserve a tech. And these refs are missing quite a few calls that should favor them. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 4, 2018

Refs 🗑 — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) June 4, 2018

How can the refs miss the call on @KingJames ? Now they compound it & call T on @Cavs / @kevinlove keeps @Cavs in game ! Down 5 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 4, 2018

What if Ayesha Curry was right that the league is absolutely rigged for money but maybe in favor of her husband — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 4, 2018

Bron's face when he didn't get that call https://t.co/0lES3qPTzH pic.twitter.com/UN1dJiqruK — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 4, 2018

The Cavaliers host the Warriors in Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.