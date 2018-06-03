LeBron James Tripped by Warriors, Twitter Reacts to Refs' Decisions

LeBron James wasn't the only one upset. Here's some of the reactions from Twitter. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 03, 2018

Twitter had many reactions to the refs officiating the Warriors' 122–103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. 

But the biggest reaction came when LeBron James was tripped by Stephen Curry. After James fell to the ground, he was upset with the refs for not calling a foul on the Warriors. A technical foul was then called on Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue who was not happy with the play. 

Here's the sequence.

The Cavaliers host the Warriors in Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. 

 

