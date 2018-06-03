Stephen Curry hit a barrage of threes in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Cavaliers on Sunday to secure the Warriors' 122–103 win.

His nine three-pointers were an NBA finals record, eclipsing Ray Allen's eight three-pointers.

Curry had 33 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors point guard's fourth-quarter performance put the game away against the Cavs, who were down by 10 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cavaliers host the Warriors in Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.