WISN 12 News obtained additional body cam and squad car footage of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown's arrest in January.

Brown was taken to the ground and tased for parking across two disability spaces outside a Walgreens store. He was arrested, but not charged, in the case.

Initial footage was released in May that showed Brown getting tased as an incident escalated with the police.

In the additional videos obtained by WISN, an officer can be seen stepping on Brown's ankle and another seemed happy to request overtime pay from the department.

Watch the videos below.

(Warning: The video below contains graphic imagery.)

Video shows how officers continued to surround #SterlingBrown after he was on the ground handcuffed.



"You're stepping on my ankle, for what?" Brown is heard saying.https://t.co/eFJQTNm5i6 pic.twitter.com/bW3rXpZJN7 — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) June 3, 2018

Later, after #SterlingBrown was loaded into an ambulance, video shows one officer calling a shift commander on the phone to request approval for overtime.



After a pause, the officer sang "money money" in the tune of the hit song from The O'Jays.https://t.co/LINzHiHwYy pic.twitter.com/gFCrQFiW5i — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) June 3, 2018

The officers also appeared to express concerns over the perception of the arrest.

Said one officer: "The bureau is coming out for this? ... We're trying to protect ourselves .. because he plays for the Bucks, and if he makes a complaint, it's going to be a [expletive]. ... And then any little [expletive] thing that goes wrong is going to be, 'Ooh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist.... blah, blah, blah. "

Both Brown and the Milwaukee Police Department released statements on the incident last month.