Nobody knows ankle injuries better than Steph Curry.

After the Warriors' 122-103 win in Game 2 over the Cavaliers on Sunday night, Klay Thompson was asked about his ankle injury that almost prevented him from playing.

Thompson revealed his thought process before the game, his plan for the rest of the series and even had some jokes with Curry about the injury.

Klay: "I didn't realize how much you use your ankle until you hurt it."



Klay: "I didn't realize how much you use your ankle until you hurt it."

Steph: "Should have asked me." 😂😂😂

Curry, who scored 33 points on Sunday and Thompson, who poured in 20 of his own on his hobbled ankle, were clearly in a good mood after the game.

Curry has dealt with ankle injuries throughout his career and while Thompson has been relatively healthy, he now knows of his fellow Splash Brother's pain.

As of now, it seems like Thompson will play in Game 3 on Wednesday. But even if he doesn't, at least he finally understands how important your ankle is in basketball.