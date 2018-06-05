LeBron James: "How Much More Picking Up Of My Teammates Do You Want Me To Do?"

"How much more picking up of my teammates do you want me to do?"

By Nihal Kolur
June 05, 2018

Despite his best efforts to appear otherwise, LeBron James is human.

After J.R. Smith committed one of the blunders of the season in Game 1 last week, a recently released video showed James extremely frustrated and sitting in silence.

On Tuesday, reporters asked James about his thoughts to the criticism of his reaction to Smith's mistake.

James is clearly frustrated with his teammates' lack of production. The 33-year-old superstar is averaging 40 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists through the first two games of the Finals, but the Cavaliers still face a 2-0 series deficit heading back to Cleveland.

Regardless of James's efforts, his teammates must step up. And clearly their leader is aware of it.

