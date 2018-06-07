Draymond Green Says There's a 'High Possibility' He Won't Stay if LeBron James Signs With Warriors

Draymond Green might not stay with the Warriors if LeBron James heads to the Bay Area. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 07, 2018

Draymond Green discussed his future on Thursday at a NBA Finals media availability  if LeBron James signs with the Warriors. 

He was asked about the possibility of James signing with Golden State when he becomes a free agent this summer. 

"I think if LeBron James went to the Golden State Warriors then there would be a high possibility I won't be here," Green said.

There wasn't further explanation. 

Green signed a five-year contract worth about $85 million in July 2015.

James has yet to announce whether or not he will decline his $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career.

Green has been with the Warriors his whole career after getting drafted as the No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 draft. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)