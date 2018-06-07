Draymond Green discussed his future on Thursday at a NBA Finals media availability if LeBron James signs with the Warriors.

He was asked about the possibility of James signing with Golden State when he becomes a free agent this summer.

"I think if LeBron James went to the Golden State Warriors then there would be a high possibility I won't be here," Green said.

There wasn't further explanation.

Green signed a five-year contract worth about $85 million in July 2015.

James has yet to announce whether or not he will decline his $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career.

Green has been with the Warriors his whole career after getting drafted as the No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 draft.