Report: Kevin Durant Will Re-Sign With Warriors This Summer

Durant currently has a two-year, $51 million contract.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2018

Kevin Durant will reportedly re-sign with the Warriors this summer, according to ESPN.

Durant is finishing the first year of his two-year, $51 million contract that includes an opt-out clause for the 2018-19 season.

"I'm planning on staying with the Warriors, and we'll figure the rest out," Durant said.

He also explained that the "small details" have yet to be figured out.

In April, it was reported that Durant would not take the option so he could hit free agency and re-sign with the Warriors for next season.

Durant took $10 million less than what he could have earned with a max salary last year, allowing the team to keep forward Andre Iguodala and point guard Shaun Livingston.

Durant is averging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists during the playoffs. The Warriors lead the NBA Finals 3-0 over the Cavaliers.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)