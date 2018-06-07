Kevin Durant will reportedly re-sign with the Warriors this summer, according to ESPN.

Durant is finishing the first year of his two-year, $51 million contract that includes an opt-out clause for the 2018-19 season.

"I'm planning on staying with the Warriors, and we'll figure the rest out," Durant said.

He also explained that the "small details" have yet to be figured out.

In April, it was reported that Durant would not take the option so he could hit free agency and re-sign with the Warriors for next season.

Durant took $10 million less than what he could have earned with a max salary last year, allowing the team to keep forward Andre Iguodala and point guard Shaun Livingston.

Durant is averging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists during the playoffs. The Warriors lead the NBA Finals 3-0 over the Cavaliers.