LeBron James admitted that he misses Dwyane Wade during this year's NBA Finals.

When asked about his former teammate during a NBA Finals media session on Thursday, James said that Wade could help the Cavaliers against the Warriors.

"Oh absolutely. I mean, listen, not only from a brotherhood aspect and what we know about one another, and also from an experience factor," James said. "I believe that he would have been very, very good for us in the postseason.

He's a guy that's kind of built for the postseason at this point in his career, who lives for the moment. So definitely, definitely think about that. It seems so long ago that he was even part of this ball club, but definitely think about it from time to time."

Wade spent the first four months of this season playing for the Cavaliers with James before being traded back to the Heat in February. As part of a three-team trade, the Cavaliers acquired Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, George Hill and Larry Nance Jr.

Wade first played in Miami from 2003 to 2016 before going to Chicago for the 2016-17 season.

James played with Wade for the Heat from 2010-2014, where they went to four consecutive NBA Finals and won championships in 2012 and 2013.

The Warriors lead the Finals 3-0 over the Cavs. Game 4 is on Friday, June 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland.