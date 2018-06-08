The Cavaliers' LeBron James hits free agency this summer and the news cycle is already centered in on his decision — just as when he previously hit free agency in 2010 and 2014.

The star is in his 15th season in the league and played in all 82 games of the regular season this year.

He reached the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive matchup against the Warriors, and Cleveland hosts Golden State for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The Warriors, who have a 3–0 lead, can win the title Friday.

With the Finals close to wrapping up, everyone is wondering where James is heading next.

Here are some of the rumors on where James might be headed.

James and Paul George might be talking about linking up in Los Angeles to play for the Lakers. (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

Ex-teammate Chris Bosh thinks James will go to Houston (Bosh on Fox Sports)

James has been linked to the Rockets but, it's reportedly “not a realistic” option. (ESPN's Chris Haynes)

The 76ers plan to go after James and George with a maximum contract slot. (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

James is exploring the Celtics, Lakers, Sixers, Rockets, Warriors and Heat as his options. (ESPN's Stephen A. Smith)

This post will be updated as more information presents itself.