Kevin Durant Can See Himself Retiring in Five Years

Even though he won his second Finals MVP award in as many years last week, Warriors star Kevin Durant told ESPN on Monday that he could see himself retiring from the game at age 35, five years from now.

"This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it," said Durant. "No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don't. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that's just a number in my mind."

Durant turns 30 in September and could secure a five-year deal in July.

"I heard him say that, but I'll believe it when it happens," Rich Kleiman, Durant's business partner, said.

Durant currently has 20,913 career points and is on pace to challenge Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387. However, Durant added that the record is not on his mind.

"Because it's not about [the record]," Durant said Friday. "I can leave the game knowing I did everything I wanted to do, my way, on my terms. That's how I want to leave the game. And if I happen to have all these accolades and these accomplishments, then that's cool. If not, I'm still cool.

"So I don't think that's going to define me as a player. It's a cool accomplishment to be up there with the greats and to be considered someone who can potentially chase that, or beat that, but I'm not playing for that."