Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | DOB: 10/23/97 (20)

Stats (French Pro A): 13.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 41.8% 3FG

Bio: Okobo played his way into this year’s draft conversation by putting together a solid season in his native France and leading his club in scoring and assists. He has shown signs of increased maturity and has enough talent to offer some upside as a potentially stashable prospect. He has the benefit of already speaking good English, and offers better physical tools than a number of the point guards expected to be available in the middle of the draft.

Strengths

• Nice size and athletic profile for a lead guard. Has measured with a 6’8” wingspan. Quick and instinctive with the ball in his hands. Can get himself into the paint. Has the potential to become an above-average-shot creator.

• Improving shooter. Lefty who can score off the dribble. Shot 36.5% on all jumpers this season and 81% from the free throw line. Repeatable mechanics.

• Uses his length defensively. Plays the passing lanes. Averaged 1.3 steals per-36 minutes. Overall consistency is improving.

Weaknesses

• Needs development as a playmaker. Has to learn to slow the game down a bit. Will often barrel into the paint without a plan, or rush a shot without setting himself. Has good vision and averaged 6.2 assists, but also 3.7 turnovers per-36.

• Shot selection leaves something to be desired. More of a natural scorer than playmaker and needs to rein himself in at times. Will face a big initial adjustment in the NBA.

• Needs more polish before being able to contribute at the NBA level. Will make mistakes and has to learn from them. Best route may be to keep him overseas for a year or two with a longer leash.

Highlights

Comparison: Cameron Payne

Okobo has the athleticism and scoring chops to become a useful part of a backcourt rotation down the line, but will have to make major strides as a point guard to do it.

