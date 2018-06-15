Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | DOB: 1/18/99 (19)

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Bio: The son of the longtime Timberwolves forward, Trent came out of high school pegged as a gifted scorer but was forced into a smaller role at Duke, where he spaced the floor capably for a team that needed him badly on the wing. He may have left school a year earlier than expected but wound up in a tricky spot with the talent the Blue Devils have coming in. His smooth jumper puts him on the radar.

Strengths

• Natural shooter from outside. Can be streaky, but making 40% of threes on 6.5 attempts per game as a true freshman is impressive. Shot selection improved in his role. Made 87% of free throws.

• Good body for a wing. Broad shoulders, should be able to add even more muscle—father was an NBA bruiser in the paint. Passable 6’8” wingspan. Doesn’t shy away from contact.

• Strong scoring résumé dating back to high school and FIBA competition. Doesn’t need the ball to be effective. Knows how to create space for himself. Confined role at Duke may have masked some of his ability.

Weaknesses

• Not very explosive or quick changing directions or speeds. May limit his ability to create his own shot as well as scoring upside.

• Has trouble getting to and finishing around the rim. Made just 43% of two-point shots and 42.5% of shots around the basket. Relies on getting back to his jumper.

• Skill set needs rounding out. Has some level of feel as a passer and defender, but has never done either of those things at a consistently high level. Will need to grow into more than just a scorer to stay on the floor.

Highlights

Comparison: Allen Crabbe

Trent’s shooting ability and feel for the game give him some baseline value. If he expands his skill set, he could be a useful perimeter threat.