Issuf Sanon, G, Union Olimpija

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 170 | DOB: 10/30/99 (18)

Stats (Slovenian SKL): 6.0 PPG, 1.2 APG, 45.8% FG

Bio: After participating in the NBA’s Global Elite Camp, Sanon opted to declare for the draft and is one of the youngest players available. A native of Ukraine, Sanon made his name at the 2017 U19 European Championship and joined Olimpija in January, establishing himself as one of the better teenage prospects in Europe. He chose to stay in the draft and is likely an early-second round selection. Expect him to remain overseas for another season or two.

Strengths

• Rangy, athletic combo guard who plays both ends of the floor. Puts pressure on the rim. Likes to get downhill and attack the basket. Shows flashes in transition. Lots of natural talent.

• Leaper who can finish above the rim and throw it down. Prefers to elevate off one foot.

• Good change of direction off the dribble. Handle still developing. Hard to stay in front of with a full head of steam.

• Competes hard defensively. Motor isn’t in question.

Weaknesses

• Has a lot of maturing to do. Can be wild and mistake-prone. Wears his emotions on his sleeve on the court. Needs time.

• Inconsistent three-point shooter. Has some touch but has to improve.

• Can play on the ball but isn’t a true point guard, needs to improve as a playmaker.

• Needs to improve skill set to become a halfcourt threat. Not much of an in-between or pull-up game yet.

Highlights

Comparison: Jordan Crawford

Sanon is an attractive stash candidate who seems likely to earn an NBA opportunity in due time. Scouts love his hard-nosed approach to the game.