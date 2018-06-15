Jacob Evans, G/F, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | DOB: 6/18/97 (21)

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG

Bio: Evans’s no-frills approach and low-maintenance game was a huge part of Cincinnati’s success over the past couple seasons. A first team all-AAC selection, he profiles as a useful 3-and-D wing player—a role that has plenty of value in the modern NBA.

Strengths

• Good physical profile. Strong build allows him to match up with bigger wings or smaller guards. Athleticism should play on both ends of the floor.

• Committed defender. Understands team concepts. Career 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per-36. Should be able to make an impact on that end.

• Shot 39.4% from three over the last two seasons. Career 75% from the foul line. Has some promise as a floor-spacer.

Weaknesses

• Offensive impact comes and goes. Had a handful of dud games in conference play. When his jumper isn’t falling, hard for him to consistently score. Not a plus ballhandler.

• Sometimes looks like he’s muscling the ball up on his release. Shot can come out flat and hard. Needs to prove it translates to NBA range.

• Stands to be more aggressive at times. Can fade into the background of games for long stretches. Not going to be someone you throw the ball to looking for a basket.

Highlights

Comparison: Thabo Sefolosha

Evans lacks a true calling card skill, but should be able to defend and shoot it well enough to find a place in someone’s rotation.