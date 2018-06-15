2018 NBA Draft: Keita Bates-Diop Scouting Report and Highlights

  Where will Keita Bates-Diop go in the draft? The Crossover's Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 15, 2018

Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | DOB: 1/23/96 (22)
Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Bio: Bates-Diop returned from injury and worked his way to Big Ten Player of the Year honors, leading a revitalized Ohio State program to a strong season. His productive scoring numbers and shooting potential have caught the eyes of the NBA as a potential floor-spacing forward.

Strengths

• Capable jump shooter with a repeatable stroke. Career 77.6% from the foul line. Finished well around the basket and has some pick-and-pop functionality.

• Rebounds well for his size (24.5% DREB rate, 7.8 defensive rebounds per-36). Only stands 6’7” but benefits from 7’2” wingspan.

• Uses his length to make some level of defensive impact. Blocked 1.8 shots per-36. Can at least bother taller players.

Weaknesses

• Below-average athletic profile. Lacks quickness and explosion. Doesn’t create much off the dribble from the perimeter. Reliant on having some type of mismatch, which he might lose in the NBA. Most players in his mold are a couple inches taller.

• May be a tweener, as he doesn’t handle well enough to be a wing, nor is he especially physical to be a small ball four.

• Shot just 35.6% on all jump shots, underwhelming for a player pegged as a stretch-four. Will need to shoot the three at a high clip to stay on the floor.

• May have been a manufactured scorer last season. Was fed touches in the midrange, where he could shoot over smaller defenders or get a step against bigger ones. How much of his offense translates to the NBA level?

Highlights

Comparison: Mike Scott

If Bates-Diop continues to improve as a shooter and finds a way to cover for his athleticism, he could become a useful contributor.

