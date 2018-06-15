Kevin Hervey, F, UT Arlington | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | DOB: 7/9/96 (21)

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG

Bio: Hervey comes with a serious injury history—he tore his right ACL in high school, and his left in the middle of his sophomore season at UT Arlington, but has a well-rounded offensive game and a nose for scoring the ball. He bounced back from injury to win Sun Belt Player of the Year as a junior, and followed that up with a similarly strong senior year. He has the build and skill level to fit in as an offensive-minded frontcourt piece.

Strengths

• Prolific college scorer, albeit in a small conference. Inside-out game. Can spot up or score in the post. Was mostly efficient while taking 34.1% of his team’s shots this season. Could be a difficult matchup against slower bigs or smaller wings.

• Floor spacing potential. Improved his three-point shooting each year of college, making 33.9% as a senior. Career 77% foul shooter. Can hit off the dribble or catch.

• Quality rebounder. Has a 7’3” wingspan, wide shoulders and a strong build.

Weaknesses

• History of knee injuries is a definite concern. Overall mobility has somewhat diminished.

• Offers little rim protection. Career 0.6 blocks per-36 average. Not a particularly physical player on the interior.

• Doesn’t create much of his own offense in space. Tends to settle for jumpers. Decent athlete but may lose some of his mismatch against better defenders at the next level.

Highlights

Comparison: Anthony Tolliver

Hervey’s floor-spacing capabilities make him potentially useful, but he’ll need to prove he can defend enough to stay on the court.

