Regarded as more of a curiosity coming into the season, Frazier took his play up a notch and fulfills all the athletic prerequisites to play in the NBA. While his offensive game is a work in progress, he could potentially defend four positions to an impactful degree.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Frazier’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | DOB: 8/30/96 (21)

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG

Strengths

• Long, athletic defender with a nose for the basketball. Reportedly has a 7-foot wingspan. Can bother ballhandlers at the point of attack or slide down onto bigger forwards. Covers a lot of ground up with steals in the passing lanes.

• Excellent in transition. Long strides and fast with the ball. Explosive elevating above the rim. Difficult to stop once he gets a head of steam. Made 62.3% of two-point attempts, capable of attacking closeouts and finishes well at the basket.

• Some potential to improve as a shooter. Shot 38.5% from three and 71% from the foul line.

Weaknesses

• Shooting ability remains questionable. Only attempted 19 proper jump shots inside the arc, according to Synergy Sports. Doesn’t create much for himself or score on the move. Has to sustain the improvement and extend his range.

• Questionable offensive feel. Not a creative ballhandler. Had a career-best 1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio as a junior. Role may have to be limited. Improving the jumper is pivotal. Has an underdeveloped skill set for a player who turns 22 in August.

• Has a number of bad defensive habits. Leaps out at shooters, sometimes struggles getting around screens and can get beaten off the dribble. Has to improve at taking away angles.

Highlights

Comparison: Alonzo Gee

Frazier has great athletic ability, but must become less reliant on his physical advantage and improve his skill set to make a consistent impact in the NBA.