2018 NBA Draft: Rawle Alkins Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Rawle Alkins go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 15, 2018

Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 220 | DOB: 10/29/97 (20)
Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Bio: A strong, well-rounded wing player, Alkins was on the first-round cusp last season before returning to Arizona. After breaking his foot in September, he battled through the season at less than 100% as a key part of the Wildcats’ rotation. His toughness and scoring ability make him an interesting prospect toward the middle of the draft.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Strengths

• Explosive athlete. Can play above the rim and finish despite heavier frame. Difficult to knock off his line going to the basket.

• Big enough to defend larger players. Has a strong body and a 6’9” measured wingspan. Should become a useful player on that end.

• Motor is always running. Unselfish and makes small, winning plays. Embraced secondary scoring role even with difficult on-court factors at Arizona.

Weaknesses

• Streaky jump shooter. Has some touch but shot 36.5% from three over two seasons. Made just 34.3% of all jumpers as a sophomore. Consistency has to improve.

• Ballhandling and self-creation skills will need to improve against NBA wings who can match him athletically. Has a tendency to play bully ball and will have to diversify his approach.

• Had some defensive struggles on the perimeter this season, which is attributable on some level to his foot injury.

Highlights

Read More

Alkins latest NYC prep star to pursue hoops outside the city (September 2015)

Comparison: Sean Kilpatrick

Alkins’s athleticism, thick build and nose for scoring should give him an opportunity to be successful.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)