Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 220 | DOB: 10/29/97 (20)

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Bio: A strong, well-rounded wing player, Alkins was on the first-round cusp last season before returning to Arizona. After breaking his foot in September, he battled through the season at less than 100% as a key part of the Wildcats’ rotation. His toughness and scoring ability make him an interesting prospect toward the middle of the draft.

Strengths

• Explosive athlete. Can play above the rim and finish despite heavier frame. Difficult to knock off his line going to the basket.

• Big enough to defend larger players. Has a strong body and a 6’9” measured wingspan. Should become a useful player on that end.

• Motor is always running. Unselfish and makes small, winning plays. Embraced secondary scoring role even with difficult on-court factors at Arizona.

Weaknesses

• Streaky jump shooter. Has some touch but shot 36.5% from three over two seasons. Made just 34.3% of all jumpers as a sophomore. Consistency has to improve.

• Ballhandling and self-creation skills will need to improve against NBA wings who can match him athletically. Has a tendency to play bully ball and will have to diversify his approach.

• Had some defensive struggles on the perimeter this season, which is attributable on some level to his foot injury.

Highlights

Read More

Alkins latest NYC prep star to pursue hoops outside the city (September 2015)

Comparison: Sean Kilpatrick

Alkins’s athleticism, thick build and nose for scoring should give him an opportunity to be successful.