Svi Mykhailiuk, a native of Ukraine, became the youngest player in Big 12 history when he made his Kansas debut at 17 years old. He’ll turn 21 before the draft, which is still young for a typical senior. He’s flashed an inconsistent wing skill set dating back to the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and last season he emerged as a sharpshooter for Kansas Final Four team.

Svi Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | DOB: 6/10/97 (20)

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG

Strengths

• Shot a career 40.9% from three at Kansas and a blistering 44.4% as a senior, leading the nation for much of the season.

• Has a loose handle but possesses some streaky ability to create off the dribble.

• Decent athlete with good size for a two-guard.

Weaknesses

• Handle can be sloppy, and once he gets to the rim he struggles finishing (0.893 points per possessions around the basket, per Synergy).

• Measured with a poor 6’5” wingspan for his size a year ago, adding another negative to his below average defensive profile.

• Extremely streaky shooter, even during an overall blistering season as a senior. Has games where he disappears.

Highlights

Player Comparison:Troy Daniels

Mykhailiuk has the size and shooting ability to fit in at the NBA level, but his erratic play, sloppiness with the ball and lack of refined skills make him more of a two-way contract candidate. His European citizenship could lead him to being drafted and stashed overseas.