2018 NBA Draft: Svi Mykhailiuk Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Svi Mykhailiuk go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 15, 2018

Svi Mykhailiuk, a native of Ukraine, became the youngest player in Big 12 history when he made his Kansas debut at 17 years old. He’ll turn 21 before the draft, which is still young for a typical senior. He’s flashed an inconsistent wing skill set dating back to the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and last season he emerged as a sharpshooter for Kansas Final Four team.

Svi Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | DOB: 6/10/97 (20)
Stats: 14.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG

Strengths

• Shot a career 40.9% from three at Kansas and a blistering 44.4% as a senior, leading the nation for much of the season.

• Has a loose handle but possesses some streaky ability to create off the dribble.

• Decent athlete with good size for a two-guard.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

• Handle can be sloppy, and once he gets to the rim he struggles finishing (0.893 points per possessions around the basket, per Synergy).

• Measured with a poor 6’5” wingspan for his size a year ago, adding another negative to his below average defensive profile.

• Extremely streaky shooter, even during an overall blistering season as a senior. Has games where he disappears.

Highlights

Player Comparison:Troy Daniels

Mykhailiuk has the size and shooting ability to fit in at the NBA level, but his erratic play, sloppiness with the ball and lack of refined skills make him more of a two-way contract candidate. His European citizenship could lead him to being drafted and stashed overseas.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)