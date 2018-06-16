A native of Chicago who attended high school in San Diego, Brandon McCoy was a five-star recruit who made an immediate impact for an otherwise-underwhelming UNLV team in his lone season. He’s more of a classic rebounder and finisher on the inside who would have been more at home in the league 10 years ago, but has enough ability to potentially make it work.

Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV| Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250| DOB: 6/11/98 (20)

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Strengths

• Mature body should allow him to keep up right away. Has a 7’2” wingspan, which is about average for his height, but a solid 9’1” standing reach. Very solidly built.

• Impressive production sample as a freshman in the Mountain West. Averaged 21.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per-36. Showed he could play hard over a sustained period of time. Created easy opportunities for himself on the offensive glass.

• Passable free throw shooter at 72.5%, and made 37.8% of jumpers. Could potentially become a consistent shooter from 18 feet with some work.

Weaknesses

• Not an especially impressive shot blocker. Protects the rim more by way of being large than anything else. Decent athlete but not a freakish leaper.

• Questionable overall feel for the game. Makes little impact as a passer and can be turnover-prone.

• Scoring was padded somewhat by how often he got to the foul line. Overall offensive impact may be lessened when his physical advantage is diminished. Has a very rudimentary post game.

Highlights

Comparison: Brendan Haywood

McCoy doesn’t have the long-term upside of many of his fellow one-and-dones but could end up sticking in the league if he figures out how to star within his role.