2018 NBA Draft: Malik Newman Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Malik Newman go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 16, 2018

Newman was regarded as one of the top guard prospects in his recruiting class coming out of Callaway High in Jackson, Miss., but instead of choosing to play for a blue blood, Newman opted to stay close to home, at Mississippi State. After one underwhelming season with the Bulldogs, Newman transferred to a more high-profile program. It took some time for him to settle into Kansas’s perimeter-oriented offense and strike a healthy balance with Big 12 Player of the Year and fellow draft prospect Devonte’ Graham, but Newman provided the Jayhawks with a vital scoring spark on their road to the Final Four, putting up a career-high 32 points in their win over Duke in the Elite Eight and rejuvenating his draft stock.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Newman’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Malik Newman, SG, Kansas| RS Sophomore

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190| DOB: 2/21/97(21)
Stats: 14.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 41.3 3FG%

Strengths

Big-time bucket getter who can put up points in bunches. Showed he can be a primary option for stretches.

Capable long-range shooter who can let fly off the bounce or coming off screens. Does a good job manufacturing enough space off the dribble to rise and fire.

Shot better from behind the three-point line and free throw line last season compared to his one season at Mississippi State.

Uses the threat of his jump shot well to keep defenders on their toes.

Sound ballhandler who’s proficient operating out of pick-and-rolls.

Weaknesses

Has trouble staying engaged, giving consistent effort defensively. Not disruptive away from the ball.

Lacks favorable physical tools for a shooting guard. Wingspan measured at 6’6’’.

Limited versatility as a defender. Could be a detriment when switching assignments.

Tends to hunt his own shots at the expense of better looks for teammates. Doesn’t have great feel as a playmaker.

Read more

Malik Newman’s surprising star turn comes at the perfect time for Final Four-bound Kansas (March 2018)

Player comparison: Jordan Crawford

Newman may never lock down a starting spot for a good team. What he should be able to do is prop up second units with his scoring.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)