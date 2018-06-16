Newman was regarded as one of the top guard prospects in his recruiting class coming out of Callaway High in Jackson, Miss., but instead of choosing to play for a blue blood, Newman opted to stay close to home, at Mississippi State. After one underwhelming season with the Bulldogs, Newman transferred to a more high-profile program. It took some time for him to settle into Kansas’s perimeter-oriented offense and strike a healthy balance with Big 12 Player of the Year and fellow draft prospect Devonte’ Graham, but Newman provided the Jayhawks with a vital scoring spark on their road to the Final Four, putting up a career-high 32 points in their win over Duke in the Elite Eight and rejuvenating his draft stock.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Newman’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Malik Newman, SG, Kansas| RS Sophomore

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190| DOB: 2/21/97(21)

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 41.3 3FG%

Strengths

• Big-time bucket getter who can put up points in bunches. Showed he can be a primary option for stretches.

• Capable long-range shooter who can let fly off the bounce or coming off screens. Does a good job manufacturing enough space off the dribble to rise and fire.

• Shot better from behind the three-point line and free throw line last season compared to his one season at Mississippi State.

• Uses the threat of his jump shot well to keep defenders on their toes.

• Sound ballhandler who’s proficient operating out of pick-and-rolls.

Weaknesses

• Has trouble staying engaged, giving consistent effort defensively. Not disruptive away from the ball.

• Lacks favorable physical tools for a shooting guard. Wingspan measured at 6’6’’.

• Limited versatility as a defender. Could be a detriment when switching assignments.

• Tends to hunt his own shots at the expense of better looks for teammates. Doesn’t have great feel as a playmaker.

Read more

Malik Newman’s surprising star turn comes at the perfect time for Final Four-bound Kansas (March 2018)

Player comparison: Jordan Crawford

Newman may never lock down a starting spot for a good team. What he should be able to do is prop up second units with his scoring.