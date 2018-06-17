2018 NBA Draft: Devon Hall Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Devon Hall go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 17, 2018

Hall enjoyed a breakout senior year to cap his time at Virginia, emerging as a pivotal perimeter player for one of the top teams in the country. A good showing at Portsmouth earned him an invitation to the combine, and teams view him as a potential role player due to his diverse skill set.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Hall’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Devon Hall, G/F, Virginia | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 205 | DOB: 7/7/95 (22)
Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.1 APG, 43.2% 3FG

Strengths

Comfortable playing on and off the ball. Showed he can facilitate offense. Good passer and consistent shooter who understands how to play with teammates.

Competent defender who won’t back down.

• Intangibles are viewed as a positive. Competitive player who works hard away from the court.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

• Not extremely long and is an average athlete. Has some defensive versatility but not the quickest.

Has trouble getting into the paint and finishing. Scoring contributions mostly limited to jump shots.

Advanced age suggests limited upside, and limited track record of statistical success prior to his senior year.

Highlights

Comparison: Justin Holiday

Hall’s best-case scenario would be evolving into a standout within his role and a well-rounded perimeter rotation player.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)