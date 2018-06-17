Gary Clark was a dynamic star within his role at Cincinnati, an active interior presence who averaged more than a block and a steal per game in all four of his college seasons. Although he’s undersized, his statistical profile and intangibles make him a sleeper late in the draft.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Clark’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Gary Clark, F, Cincinnati| Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225| DOB: 11/16/94 (23)

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.1 APG

Strengths

• Tough interior competitor who plays bigger than his size. Despite just a 6’10” wingspan at his height, consistently boxes out and can go up and get the ball off the defensive glass. Active player.

• Good timing on steals and blocks, particularly for a big. Won’t be able to body up all larger players, but as the game shifts away from post-up play the lack of size might be less of a drag on his value.

• Willing passer who can step out and be a ball-mover on the perimeter.

• Has shown some ability to hit open threes, shooting 43% on 62 attempts as a senior.

Weaknesses

• Not someone who will generate his own offense. Reliant on offensive rebounding and receiving optimal touches from teammates.

• Lack of size could impact his effectiveness in all areas against NBA competition. Will have to keep punching above his weight. Will he be as effective defensively? Not an elite athlete. Can he switch onto NBA wings?

• Has to continue as an effective shooter to maximize his value. Needs a way to have an offensive impact.

Highlights

Comparison: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute

Clark’s statistical track record and intangibles are an inviting flier in hopes he can become a viable role player and small-ball big.