2018 NBA Draft: Landry Shamet Scouting Report and Highlights

  Where will Landry Shamet go in the draft? The Crossover's Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 17, 2018

Landry Shamet’s college career began inauspiciously due to a foot injury, but he returned with authority as the Shockers’ starting point guard the following season. He fully emerged on NBA radars with a big performance against Kentucky in the 2017 NCAA tournament, and followed it up with a sufficient redshirt-sophomore campaign.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Shamet’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | DOB: 3/13/97 (21)
Stats: 14.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.2 APG

Strengths

Terrific size and length for a point guard. Shamet reportedly has a near 7’0” wingspan.

His length and tenacity made him a pesky defender in Gregg Marshall’s system.

Shamet couples elite shooting (44.2% 3PT) with a high basketball IQ and excellent pick-and-roll ballhandling abilities. He can shoot comfortably on the move. He checks key offensive boxes for modern guards.

Weaknesses

Shamet lacks superb athleticism and quickness that may render him a subpar defender in space against elite point guards. His long frame could certainly benefit from adding muscle.

He sometimes struggles to get all the way downhill against more athletic opponents, and can be too reliant on his jumper.

His multiple foot injuries will be a key background check during team’s vetting process.

Highlights

Comparison: Spencer Dinwiddie

Shamet spearheaded an efficient Wichita State offense that relied heavily on high pick-and-roll actions. He’s experienced and skilled enough to be successful in an NBA role but will need to find ways to overcome what he lacks athletically.

 

