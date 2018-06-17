Landry Shamet’s college career began inauspiciously due to a foot injury, but he returned with authority as the Shockers’ starting point guard the following season. He fully emerged on NBA radars with a big performance against Kentucky in the 2017 NCAA tournament, and followed it up with a sufficient redshirt-sophomore campaign.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Shamet’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | DOB: 3/13/97 (21)

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.2 APG

Strengths

• Terrific size and length for a point guard. Shamet reportedly has a near 7’0” wingspan.

• His length and tenacity made him a pesky defender in Gregg Marshall’s system.

• Shamet couples elite shooting (44.2% 3PT) with a high basketball IQ and excellent pick-and-roll ballhandling abilities. He can shoot comfortably on the move. He checks key offensive boxes for modern guards.

Weaknesses

• Shamet lacks superb athleticism and quickness that may render him a subpar defender in space against elite point guards. His long frame could certainly benefit from adding muscle.

• He sometimes struggles to get all the way downhill against more athletic opponents, and can be too reliant on his jumper.

• His multiple foot injuries will be a key background check during team’s vetting process.

Highlights

Comparison: Spencer Dinwiddie

Shamet spearheaded an efficient Wichita State offense that relied heavily on high pick-and-roll actions. He’s experienced and skilled enough to be successful in an NBA role but will need to find ways to overcome what he lacks athletically.