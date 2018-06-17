An All Big-Ten selection, Tony Carr enjoyed a true breakout as a sophomore, riding a wave of strong performances and an NIT title into the draft. A Philly native, he has great size for his position and a potent jump shot, carrying Penn State to a number of wins largely on the strength of his offensive skills.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Carr’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | DOB: 10/11/97 (20)

Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG

Strengths

• Good size for his position. Long, wiry frame. Could theoretically spend time at the two. Had some success initiating while posting up smaller guards.

• Smooth ballhandler who relies on craftiness to score. Takes care of the ball (2.1 assist to turnover ratio). Successfully shouldered a 29.6% usage rate.

• Improved his three-point shooting markedly, going from 32% to 43% as a sophomore on 100 more attempts. Has a low release and sort of a push mechanism on his jumper, but it’s consistent from long range.

Weaknesses

• Athletic component of his game is just average. Has trouble staying in front of quicker guards defensively. Leans on his jumper due to problems turning the corner and penetrating.

• Shot just 39.5% on two-point attempts. Struggles getting to the rim and finishing in traffic. Can be forced into off-balance takes.

•High assist numbers (29.3% assist rate) may have been inflated by the fact he was the only on-ball playmaker in the rotation. Tends to hunt his own shot more often than not.

• Body language can be poor. Sort of an aloof personality on the court. Doesn’t appear to be the most fun guy to play with.

Highlights

Comparison: Andrew Harrison

Carr’s size and scoring ability are appealing, and if he can overcome his lack of quickness and find a way to contribute without the ball in his hands, he should have a chance to crack a backcourt rotation.