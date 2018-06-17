2018 NBA Draft: Tony Carr Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

By Jeremy Woo
June 17, 2018

An All Big-Ten selection, Tony Carr enjoyed a true breakout as a sophomore, riding a wave of strong performances and an NIT title into the draft. A Philly native, he has great size for his position and a potent jump shot, carrying Penn State to a number of wins largely on the strength of his offensive skills.

Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | DOB: 10/11/97 (20)
Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG

Strengths

Good size for his position. Long, wiry frame. Could theoretically spend time at the two. Had some success initiating while posting up smaller guards.

Smooth ballhandler who relies on craftiness to score. Takes care of the ball (2.1 assist to turnover ratio). Successfully shouldered a 29.6% usage rate.

Improved his three-point shooting markedly, going from 32% to 43% as a sophomore on 100 more attempts. Has a low release and sort of a push mechanism on his jumper, but it’s consistent from long range.

Weaknesses

Athletic component of his game is just average. Has trouble staying in front of quicker guards defensively. Leans on his jumper due to problems turning the corner and penetrating.

Shot just 39.5% on two-point attempts. Struggles getting to the rim and finishing in traffic. Can be forced into off-balance takes.

High assist numbers (29.3% assist rate) may have been inflated by the fact he was the only on-ball playmaker in the rotation. Tends to hunt his own shot more often than not.

Body language can be poor. Sort of an aloof personality on the court. Doesn’t appear to be the most fun guy to play with.

Highlights

Comparison: Andrew Harrison

Carr’s size and scoring ability are appealing, and if he can overcome his lack of quickness and find a way to contribute without the ball in his hands, he should have a chance to crack a backcourt rotation.

 

