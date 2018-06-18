2018 NBA Draft: Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings

Congratulations. You made it. We all made it. Months of games, speculation and projection are in the rearview mirror and the 2018 NBA draft is just days away. And though it does seem like we say this every year, it’s shaping up to be a more fascinating draft than usual. Factor in the waves of trade speculation, possible star movement in July, an impressive top group of talent and a relatively deep pool of prospects, and you’ve got real intrigue.

This will be the final update to the Front Office's Top 100 rankings, culled over the course of the season from countless hours of games and footage, conversations with NBA executives and scouts and in-person evaluations of nearly every player on the list. It’s a fool’s errand to accurately rate prospects in a vacuum without knowing future team situation, but you’ll find this list comprehensive and can trust it’s been steeped in substantial research and assessment. In most cases it’s indicative of players’ general draft range, as well.

For our most up-to-date projections of what all 60 picks will actually look like on Thursday night, head over to our mock draft, which will be updated throughout the week all the way up to the Suns finally being on the clock.

1. Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Big Board: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Elite physical tools, soft touch at the rim and a promising jump shot make Ayton the draft’s likely top selection. His sheer size and strength presents a matchup problem for most any defender, and he may be the most athletic 7-foot prospect to come along this decade. Ayton checks essentially every offensive box for his position: he has soft touch, can face up or play with his back to the basket, his midrange shot projects nicely to the perimeter and he’s also a sound passer out of double-teams. While Ayton struggled defensively this season, he was frequently asked to defend forwards in Arizona’s scheme, surrendering some of his physical advantage and hampering his opportunity to consistently improve as a team defender. He did make progress, and with his nimble feet and long frame, he has the ability to be an above-average presence protecting the basket. It’s extremely rare to find a 7-footer with his array of gifts, and he’s the type of talent that’s extremely difficult to pass on.

2. Luka Dončić, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats (All competitions): 14.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.5 APG

A prodigious playmaker and basketball savant, Dončić will be the most accomplished player in the draft bar none. He enters with an unprecedented résumé for a 19-year-old, having just led Madrid to a Euroleague title and winning Final Four MVP and also winning Eurobasket in 2017 with his native Slovenia. Though not a traditional point guard, Dončić is comfortable with the ball in his hands, makes his teammates better as a passer and he reads the floor beyond his years. His outside shot can be inconsistent but his stroke is projectable enough. He may benefit from playing alongside a quicker, attack-minded guard, but his team will want to empower him as a playmaker to get the most out of him. He’ll face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, and it’s yet to be seen if his lack of elite explosiveness and burst will make things more difficult at the NBA level. It’s possible his average one-on-one creation ability limits his ceiling as a scorer, but his true value lies in other areas. Similar to the way teams viewed Lonzo Ball in last year’s draft, Dončić should eventually become a valuable ball-moving engine who sets the tone for the rest of the team.

3. Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 3

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

With a projectable frame, above-average mobility and a fast-developing skill set, Jackson put his considerable potential on display over the course of an inconsistent but nonetheless impressive freshman year. His shot blocking numbers (5.5 per-40) were off the charts, and teams are intrigued by his ability to protect the rim and defend in space. He shot 39.6% from three, though his mechanics leave a bit to be desired, and has nice touch around the rim with either hand, continuing to develop perimeter skills at an impressive rate. Jackson is more lanky and agile than he is bouncy, but some of his issues keeping up with physical opponents in traffic and committing too many fouls should be mitigated as he gets stronger. His statistical case isn’t as strong as his peers in this range, but contextualized with his extremely young age and development curve, it’s easy to project him evolving into a plus on both ends of the floor who contributes heavily to a winning team.

4. Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 61.4% FG

An athletic leaper and high-energy presence on the inside, Bagley was one of college basketball’s most productive players after reclassifying out of high school to accelerate his pro timeline. He’s an impressive talent at his size, moves fluidly and utilizes his quickness and multiple-jump burst to rebound, score in the paint and manufacture easy baskets at an elite clip. It’s hard to argue with his numbers, and with more shooters and playmakers around him, Bagley’s life should get even easier. There’s a lot of room for improvement: he’s extremely left-hand dominant as a scorer and sorely needs to expand his skill set, including a jump shot that must improve for him to really thrive as a four-man. Defensively there’s some fear he may end up stuck between positions, as he’s not much of a shot-blocker and looked lost at times. But he still has a lot of room to grow, and as a baseline should become a productive offensive player who puts up numbers, potentially early in his career.

5. Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

Bamba boasts rare length and verticality that should translate to serious defensive impact, and in terms of upside he belongs in this top group of prospects. A massive 7’10” wingspan allows him to contest, alter or block most any shot within his area, and he has enough mobility as an athlete to add a level of intrigue on top of that if he can learn to cover even more ground. If he can pack more muscle and core strength onto his slender frame, he could be an All-NBA defender. Bamba’s offensive game is unfinished, but he has some shooting touch and developing skills around the basket, and should be able to threaten as a lob-catcher based on his tools. His skills have improved, but he’ll have to make it translate into game situations. Some scouts have questioned Bamba’s competitiveness and toughness playing in the paint, and his interest level appeared to waver at times this season, but he’s a cerebral player with a lot of untapped ability. Bamba’s long-term upside as a team’s defensive backbone is substantial.

6. Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

A skilled, well-rounded post player, Carter was a productive, stabilizing force at Duke, and is widely seen by teams as a safe bet to play in the NBA for a long time. He’s a natural rebounder and a better athlete than he gets credit for, able to contest shots effectively and unafraid of playing through contact. Carter’s offensive role at Duke was less prominent than he was accustomed to, but he’s a polished post scorer and has become a respectable jump shooter, too. What may hold Carter back long-term is a lack of elite explosiveness and foot speed as he occasionally struggles to gather off two feet and score in traffic, as well as defending ball screens. There’s nothing overtly sexy about his game, but his diverse game and on-court feel set him apart. The NBA will unlock a wider range of his skills.

7. Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 7

Stats: 10.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 33% FG

Porter has made some physical progress and has been transparent with teams about his medical information following the back surgery that derailed his college career before it started. Risk and all, he remains a possible top-five pick. His package of skills at his size makes him a threat to score at any time, a capable perimeter scorer with the size to shoot over most defenders he’ll face. That combination creates an opportunity for Porter to evolve into a team’s top option down the line, provided he can stay healthy. The talent is there, but scouts have long nitpicked his defensive approach and playmaking skills, neither of which has ever been considered a strength. He needs to mature somewhat off the court as well and faces a big adjustment. The NBA is well aware of what Porter is capable of at his best, but his draft slot ultimately hinges on which teams have what medical information, and how comfortable they are with taking the risk.

8. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Freshman

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 8

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

A potent perimeter shooter and playmaker, Young displayed, and more importantly sustained, serious ability as the fulcrum of Oklahoma’s offense. His deep shooting range and intelligent use of ball screens open up room for his creative dribble penetration, and turning the Sooners into an elite offensive team for a large stretch of the season was no small feat. Young’s change of pace and variety of moves help offset a lack of elite physical attributes, though he will need to keep working on his body as evidenced by the way he wore down a bit toward the end of the season. It’s unlikely Young will be a helpful defender given his lack of size, but if he’s placed within the right system and has enough help around him, his talent should be able to outweigh his weaknesses. There’s risk involved with him, and teams wonder exactly what parts of his game translate, but Young has the ability to be a uniquely useful guard. His team fit will be pivotal.

9. Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 9

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG

One of the youngest players in the draft, Knox brings a bundle of intriguing tools and is beginning to get used to his body. He put together a solid year at Kentucky while functioning mostly as a spot-up option off the ball, and his impressive frame and improving set of skills suggest he’ll be able to do more than that at the next level. He’s built well enough to play both forward spots, with some natural shooting touch, enough athleticism and some rebounding ability. Knox’s handle has to improve for him to become a quality scoring option, and he can appear somewhat stiff in change-of-direction situations. Still, as he continues to learn and figures out how to impact the game more effectively on a nightly basis, there’s an intriguing ceiling here that’s clearly worth developing.

10. Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 10

Stats: 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 43.5% 3FG

With a 7-foot wingspan working in his favor, Bridges couples solid defensive instincts with quality three-point shooting, making him a fairly safe bet to provide value in the modern NBA. His length and anticipation enable him to naturally force turnovers and make plays on the ball, and Villanova had him defend four positions in various situations over the course of the year. He needs to keep improving his defending on the ball, but the versatility coupled with the strides he’s made as a jump shooter are bankable. While he sometimes struggles to create his own shot off the dribble he should be able to thrive in a supporting role alongside a quality playmaker or two. Bridges is an older prospect and won’t become a top scoring option on a great team, but should be able to slide in and fill a position of need that nearly any team can put to use.

11. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 12

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

Bridges is a strong, active scorer who might be a little bit stuck between positions. Athletically he fits the bill, and he showed some encouraging improvement as a spot-up shooter on the wing as a sophomore. Almost spite of his body and explosiveness, an average handle can make it difficult for Bridges to get past defenders and into the paint, and forces him to settle for jumpers. His best pro position is probably power forward, where he can better utilize his quickness despite the fact he’s built more like a two-guard. There are also still questions about how his three-point shooting will translate to NBA range. Bridges could become an above-average defender thanks to his agility and strength, but has never been a true standout on that side of the ball. The talent is there, but he may need to remake himself from a finesse-based scorer into a high-energy glue guy to become more useful within a role. There’s some risk involved with that uncertainty, but his scoring, rebounding and athleticism give him a chance to succeed.

12. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 15

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the quickest studies in college basketball this year. He bordered on timid in November, but finished the season looking like one of the most productive point guards in the country, his confidence skyrocketing after being tasked with a larger playmaking load. His size, length and quick hands help him see over the defense as a passer and make plays on the ball defensively and force turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander has an unorthodox but effective off-the-dribble game, using hesitations and fakes to create space for himself. His jumper is passable, but not quite consistent yet. He’s highly unselfish, and while not extremely explosive, he has a good understanding of angles with the ball in his hands. There are some concerns about his average athleticism and small sample of success. Long enough to defend either backcourt spot, Gilgeous-Alexander’s versatility would partner well with a more scoring-minded guard.

13. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 11

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

There’s no doubting Sexton’s ability as a scorer after watching him attack the basket, play through contact and fill up box scores for Alabama. He’s athletically impressive, can get downhill off the bounce and is unafraid of big moments. Sexton’s three-point shooting clip leaves something to be desired, but may be attributable in part to a heavy workload. Where he struggles most is making teammates better, and while some of his poor assist-to-turnover ratio came a byproduct of the Tide’s lack of offensive structure, there’s some concern among NBA teams about the selfish nature of his play. Sexton is known as a hard worker and came in with a reputation as a good defender, but averaged less than a steal per game, and his overall focus level wavered more than the narrative surrounding him would have you believe. The question may be whether he’s better suited to run a team full-time or to supply bursts of scoring and energy coming off the bench.

14. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 14

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 41.5% FG, 34.6% 3FG

An athletic, slashing two-guard, Walker had an uneven freshman season after recovering from a summer meniscus tear. While he didn’t set the world on fire, he’s a fluid, athletic player who can really attack the rim and elevate going to the basket. He has a nice-looking jumper and should improve shooting it from outside as he matures. Walker’s physical tools also project well on the defensive end, although his effort there was inconsistent. Teams have to figure out which of his weaknesses are inherent, and what can improve as he matures into a more confident, consistent scorer. His actual feel for scoring and finding spots in the defense has to improve. Walker offers more upside than many others in the late lottery range.

15. Robert Williams III, C, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 13

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG

A physical force in the middle when he’s engaged, Williams can be a difference-making rebounder and finisher around the rim but has struggled to produce big numbers on a consistent basis. He’s an instinctive rebounder and shot-blocker and plays above the rim as easily as anyone, able to win most 50-50 balls within his area thanks to his length and quickness off the floor. For a guy with all his gifts, Williams should have been tallying up more easy baskets at A&M, and the sense is that he’s someone who may need the extra internal nudge to maximize himself as a player. He’s limited outside of eight feet and isn’t highly skilled, but when penciled into a Clint Capela-type NBA role, he makes a lot of sense. It’s a gamble, but he could be a starting-caliber center if everything breaks right for him. He’s a lottery-level talent who may slip a little further than he should, but needs a good team situation to succeed.

16. Zhaire Smith, G/F, Texas Tech | Freshman

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last: 21

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 55.6% FG

Smith is one of the surprise stories of this draft, beginning his college career as an unheralded curiosity and finishing it as a key player for an Elite 8 team. A tremendous athlete who makes an impact defensively, Smith has some level of feel for the game but his offensive skill set is unfinished, and there’s not much evidence at this stage that he can create off the dribble. While he’s unlikely to contribute much right away, his explosiveness, instincts and acrobatic ability are all tantalizing (he averaged more than a steal and a block per game, impressive for a true freshman). Smith fared well from three this season, but his attempts were limited and he will need to keep working on that facet of his game. He measured in at 6’2” barefoot at the combine, which doesn’t help his case. Smith is a risk-reward pick, and drafting him is a big bet on his intangibles and willingness to work hard and improve. It’s possible there’s more to his game than he showed playing effectively as an undersized combo forward last season, and he has time to make it happen.

17. Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 27

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40.9% 3FG

Robinson flew under the radar over the course of the season, but has worked his way into good position and will hear his name called in the first round. A high-scoring combo guard with a nice degree of shake to his game, Robinson could become a useful rotation player given his shooting and ability to play on or off the ball. He excels at creating his own shot at all three levels, with a great ability to change speeds and some sneaky athleticism. Robinson’s production and intangibles should appeal to teams—it can be difficult to find guards who can fill it up without being ball-stoppers offensively, and he can fit with a range of partners in the backcourt. His slight build may cause some limitations, particularly as a defender, but he should be able to fit in nicely in the NBA as a secondary playmaker and scorer.

18. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 19

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

After putting on a strong display at the draft combine, Huerter solidified his stock and is widely believed to have a promise in the 20s. According to sources, the Lakers are the team that promised. However, he’s more likely to end up drafted in the 18–21 range. With good size for a two-guard and a nice array of scoring skills, his fundamentally sound perimeter game, consistent three-point stroke and slick passing have endeared him to scouts. Huerter excels as a spot-up scorer, with smooth shooting mechanics and some ability to attack closeouts and use his height mismatch against smaller guards. He’s athletic enough to cut it, and while improving defensively is paramount, simply being a high-quality floor spacer with secondary skills is a good place to start.

19. Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 23

Stats: 13.4 PPG, 3.5 APG, 40.1% 3FG

After breaking out at the Final Four, DiVincenzo turned in two strong days at the draft combine and likely turned himself into a first-round pick in the process. A high-flying leaper and tough combo guard who makes winning plays, he has the size and athletic ability to defend both backcourt spots. He excels playing the passing lanes and in transition. Though a streaky scorer, DiVincenzo shoots it well enough to provide spacing and can provide a legitimate boost when his jumper is falling. To play on the ball more often and better facilitate offense, his handle must improve. He fits many key criteria that point to a rock-solid role player, and appears set to fall into the higher end of the 20–30 range.

20. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 20

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG

Holiday impressed this season with steady performances as an outside shooter and primary facilitator and looks well-suited to lead someone’s second unit in the NBA at worst. With his scoring instincts and ability to use ball screens, he can provide an offensive spark. He’s a smallish guard and can only defend one position, but competes defensively and should be tough enough to hold his own. Holiday is more of a shoot-first player than a setup man, and he struggles getting downhill into the paint around defenders at times, which limits his upside on some level. That said, he’s a fairly safe choice to provide some value, and the fact he has two older brothers in the NBA doesn’t hurt when it comes to intangibles—Aaron may be less physically gifted than Jrue and Justin, but has the makeup to overachieve and find a place in the league.

21. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 18

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG

Blending size, ball-handling ability and an unselfish approach, Brown is an intriguing prospect given the increasingly positionless nature of the NBA game. He’s unlikely to ever lead his team in scoring, but has the ability to do enough other positive things to fit a utility-type perimeter role. He grew up playing point guard and is most comfortable with the ball in his hands and moving it. Brown is a good athlete with a body that should help him become a versatile defender. However, he lacks one true calling-card skill at this stage, can disappear at times and shot the ball poorly from distance this season. He stands to be more aggressive as a scorer. Though not a sure thing, Brown is certainly talented, and is one of the younger players in this class.

22. Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 17

Stats: 20.0 PG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG

Hutchison is widely believed to have a first-round promise after the combine, with rival teams having come to believe it came from the Bulls. He’s an older prospect, but a safe bet to become a useful player based on where he’s at right now—an athletic, productive scorer who can impact the game several different ways. Hutchison took a nice step forward statistically this season as a heavy offensive focal point for the Broncos (he used a whopping one-third of their possessions), but in previous years proved his chops playing off the ball. He won’t be asked to carry that big a load in the NBA, but his ability to attack the rim on straight-line drives, make an impact on the glass and make secondary plays for others are all appealing. Hutchison doesn’t create especially well for himself off the dribble and has to keep improving as a shooter. But he has the skills and know-how to bolster a team’s rotation early in his career.

23. Mitchell Robinson, C, Western Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 16

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enters the draft with no experience beyond high school, his long build, impressive athletic ability and shot-blocking prowess come with built-in NBA intrigue. He‘s not extremely skilled, but teams fully understand how talented he is, but the concerns come away from the court, with his overall makeup and feel for the game given that he’s already 20. Robinson is capable of highlight-caliber plays around the rim, and the hope is he becomes a shot-blocking, lob-catching center. He’s also shown some potential as a jump shooter. Robinson has a wide range of draft outcomes and some teams will be scared off by the risk, but he’s worthy of consideration in the first round.

24. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 32

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

It’s become clear at this point that Allen is in essence a lock for the back half of the first round. Over four years at Duke, he affirmed his ability to supply long-distance shooting, secondary ball-handling and consistent effort. Allen is a very good athlete and has proven over time he can make difficult, deep threes off the dribble and catch. He has enough ability to attack the basket off of closeouts to keep defenders honest and buy himself a little extra time for his jumper. His offensive role was somewhat reduced this season given the talent around him, but that’s more akin to the load he’ll end up shouldering as a supporting scorer in the NBA. Although his athletic ability doesn’t totally translate on the defensive end, his experience and competitive spirit should help split the difference.

25. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 25

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

Melton missed the season due to USC’s prolonged investigation into his eligibility, but remains a player in first-round consideration based on his high-energy defense, physical tools and improving jump shot. He’s excellent at making opponents uncomfortable and pressuring the ball, plays well in transition, and his athletic profile, smarts and physicality are all appealing. He stands to improve with the ball in his hands and isn’t a high scorer or true point guard, but should become a nice utility player in the backcourt and be able to keep up in the fast-paced NBA.

26. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 28

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 38% 3FG

There are a lot of factors working in favor of Okogie landing in the late first round, talent notwithstanding. He’s highly athletic and defensively versatile at a position that’s in high demand, while also being younger than some of the available freshmen. A muscular build, 7'0" wingspan and twitchy athleticism helps him as a shot-creator and in man-to-man situations. Okogie does a good job of his tools to generate turnovers and make plays on the ball, and can defend multiple positions comfortably. His jumper took a step forward this season, and he gets good rotation on his ball. However, his feel for the game and shot selection are just average, and he can play out of control at times, make mental mistakes and demonstrate so-so body language. The fact he’s shown a bit of an on-off switch when it comes to effort is a factor teams have to assess, but his overall profile makes him an intriguing investment.

27. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last: 26

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

Brown’s athleticism, frame and defensive-minded approach remain good selling points for a combo guard. After lottery hype entering the year, he’s entering the draft off an underwhelming season in which he missed the final two months with a foot injury. He can be a disruptive force in the backcourt and get to the rim effectively, but needs to convince people his three-point shooting will swing closer to his freshman year (34.7%) than this year’s poor 26.7% mark. Hopes that Brown could transition to playing the point full-time have largely been dashed at this point, and given he turns 22 later this year, the lack of progression as a sophomore was frustrating. That said, he’s a tough player who does a lot of things well, and teams haven’t forgotten what they liked about him in the fall. Though he may not a surefire first-rounder, but Brown is a good bet to produce value and could end up being a steal.

28. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 29

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 40.8% 3FG

Although the critiques of Brunson’s average size and athleticism as they pertain to his upside are fair, the leader of Villanova’s title team checks basically every other box for a lead guard and is a good bet to play in the league for a long time. Brunson has an elite feel for running an offense, a reliable jumper and a track record of winning everywhere he’s played. He relies on his considerable craft to compensate for a lack of top-flight quickness and understands how to pick his spots, change speeds and score. Defensively he’ll have to work hard to cut it, but his composure and maturity will help him find a way to succeed and stick around the league.

29. Džanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 19

Stats (All competitions): 12.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 47.3% FG

Musa is a score-first wing who hangs his hat on pull-up jumpers and a crafty game. He’s an experienced player for his age and has earned a large chunk of playing time for Cedevita, shooting the ball at a strong clip this season. The talent is there, but Musa tends to be ball-dominant and jumper-heavy while not an elite creator off the dribble, and his thin frame and lack of ideal length may also pose a challenge. He’s extremely competitive but has maturing to do, and while he apparently wants to come over to the NBA right away, he will have to recognize that his future is more likely as a role player than a star. The talent level relative to his age makes Musa a fine first-round gamble, but there are a few added levels of risk built in.

30. Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia | Senior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 46

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Perhaps the top on-ball defender in college hoops, Carter has proven he‘s ready to step onto an NBA court and lock up right now. His relentless approach to defense is hard not to love, and he reaffirmed it with a high-energy showing at the draft combine, helping prove the value of his ball pressure outside of West Virginia’s frantic system. He doesn’t pop physically, but his makeup will earn him opportunities, and he’s a smart enough offensive player and good enough shooter to not be a liability on that end. Carter may not end up in the first round, but it would be unwise to bet against him finding success as a stopper in a Patrick Beverley-type role.

31. Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 31

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG

A physical specimen who put together a solid individual season on an underwhelming team, Frazier has piqued NBA interest with his athletic tools and defensive ranginess. He pops from an eye-test perspective and played well at the combine which was unsurprising given the wide-open nature of the scrimmages. He’s long, quick and covers a lot of ground defensively, but has displayed some bad habits on that end of the floor and sometimes struggles to defend smaller guards and fight through screens. Given his length and quickness, Frazier is able to create turnovers others can’t and could certainly become a plus defender with more coaching. He’s a total mixed bag offensively, but a 38% clip from three-point range gives him the basis of a case as a role player. Otherwise, he’s a straight-line driver without much feel for scoring or playmaking. At this point in the draft he’s worth a flier, and he has a chance to be a late first-round selection.

32. Élie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last: 38

Stats (French Pro A): 13.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 41.8% 3FG

A quick, toolsy ball-handler who excels at scoring off the dribble, Okobo is an intriguing guard with offensive skills and has given himself a good chance to get drafted after a strong season in his native France. He has solid shooting mechanics, range from three and the ability to get into the paint and kick the ball to open teammates. He’s certainly athletic enough to project into the NBA’s style, and turned up his play a notch for his club while handling a hefty offensive workload. A 6’8” wingspan and solid instincts give him some potential defensive value as well. Like many young guards, Okobo will need to rein in his shot selection and turnovers to succeed. There’s some uncertainty here, but he’s had a strong season and is trending upward as the draft approaches. He’s expressed a desire to come over to the NBA next season rather than remain overseas.

33. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 33

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG

Although he doesn’t possess starry upside, Thomas was one of college basketball’s top perimeter stoppers and has made a nice case for himself as a useful role player in the pros. He has great feet and hands, a muscular build and the length to make life difficult for a variety of opponents as a man-to-man defender. Thomas is a smart passer and understands how to play off others, rarely forcing shots, but the flipside is that he’s limited as a creator off the dribble and struggles to improvise offensively. Thomas was an efficient scorer all season and made his jumpers at a convincing clip, but needs to be paired with a better ball-handler and play off of others to maximize his worth. He offers a solid floor for a team in need of a defensive-minded guard, but on some level he is what he is.

34. Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 34

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Bates-Diop was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a central figure in Ohio State’s resurgence, presenting a tough matchup for college defenders and able to score at all three levels. He’s viewed as a potential first-rounder but comes with some concerns stemming from his average athleticism. He’ll likely have to play power forward, where he can most effectively space the floor, but has to get tougher and stronger to keep up with the physicality of the NBA game. It’s also important to consider what elements of Bates-Diop’s scoring will actually translate: Ohio State ran a lot of plays for him in the mid-range, touches he likely won’t warrant at the next level when he no longer has a mismatch. Physical defenders might be able to bother him and take away some of the threat of his jumper. He’s already 22, and has just one impressive season under his belt. That said, if Bates-Diop shoots it well from outside and can offer any versatility on defense, he’ll have a chance at an NBA role.

35. Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 35

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Alkins is a competitive, physical player who can do a little bit of everything on the wing, and has the type of strong body and explosive athleticism teams covet. His sophomore year was set back by a broken foot in September, and he’s begun to improve his body and return to peak shape. He can get to the rim when he has a step and play through contact, and if he continues to expand his skill set could be a difficult matchup for smaller guards. Alkins is known for playing hard, but has to become a more consistent defender and shooter from distance. Playing alongside a quality playmaker will help unlock more of his offense, and his athletic profile and motor offer a nice baseline for improvement.

36. Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 36

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG

A tough-minded wing who showed ability to make threes at the college level, Evans is a role-player prospect almost by default, and his name is in the late first-round mix given the league-wide need for rotation players in his mold. He’s a well-rounded player with a good body for the NBA, but lacks an elite calling-card skill: he’s neither a smothering defender nor a notably consistent three-point shooter at this stage. Evans should be able to match up with wings and understand team concepts, but his offense has to catch up, as he lacks a natural feel for creating offense and struggles penetrating off the dribble. If he keeps improving as a three-point shooter and defender he has a chance to stick around.

37. Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 20 | Last: 37

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 43.3% 3FG

Spellman’s cerebral game has earned him a lot of fans in NBA circles. While improving his body and losing weight is key, leaving Villanova early may end up being a good decision for him, as he’s likely to be drafted by a team with a specific plan for utilizing his skills. After dropping weight during his redshirt year, Spellman was able to better showcase his athleticism and length as a shot-blocker and rebounder en route to a national title. He’s a legitimate set shooter from outside, committed to making winning plays and is a smart passer. He could be a sneaky value pick in the right situation.

38. Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 24

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG

It now appears Simons is more likely to hear his name called in the second round of the draft, but he does have legitimate talent and upside. The issue is that he needs a ton of seasoning after skipping college entirely, and his offensive skills and feel aren’t sharp to the point that they inspire great confidence in his transition. A team that has a strong G League development staff in place should be empowered to take the plunge. Simons is a springy, quick-twitch athlete who profiles as more of a two-guard than a combo. He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and attacking the basket and is a promising shooter, but very streaky. Simons needs to get stronger and establish himself as a defender, but has the ability to be solid on that end in time. Scouts are split on him, but the talent is there.

39. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Last: 42

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Cast into a supporting role on a Duke team otherwise devoid of wings, Trent did a nice job fitting in and finished as one of the top three-point shooters in the country. Working mostly in spot-ups, spacing the floor and running in transition, Trent has projectable jumper mechanics and showed solid feel for what was asked of him. That job may end up being his NBA fate as well, given he’s not wildly athletic which could limit his ability to create his shot and more importantly, defend at the next level. Trent does have more skills than he was able to show at Duke, and may still be able to progress into a capable supporting scorer in a league where you can never have too many shooters. He’s young and talented enough that he could conceivably go late in the first round, but it feels more likely he falls into the second.

40. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 34

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG

Had he stayed in the draft a year ago, Diallo would likely have been a first-round pick. This time around the picture is much more cloudy, as his immense physical talents are unchanged, but his lack of ball skills was exposed at Kentucky. Diallo began to turn it on as a defender late in the season and remains a dynamic player in transition, where few can keep up with him. But his skill set is still unrefined, his handle loose and his offensive feel in the halfcourt limited. Diallo is still very much worth a dice roll in a low-risk situation, but his actual offensive ceiling will be a bit capped without significant improvement. Best-case scenario: he becomes a plus defender, hits enough threes to keep himself on the floor, produces in the open court and becomes a useful player.

41. Issuf Sanon, G, Union Olimpija

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 170 | DOB: 10/30/99 (18) | Last: NR

Stats (Slovenian SKL): 6.0 PPG, 1.2 APG, 45.8% FG

Born in Ukraine, Sanon is the youngest draft-eligible player and looks likely to be picked in the early second round, then remain overseas for at least another season. While he has a lot of development still to happen, he’s an NBA-caliber athlete who likes to put pressure on the rim, and is known for being extremely aggressive on the court. He plays solid on-ball defense but can overall be wild and out of control, as a function of his youthfulness. Teams have been enticed by his motor and long-term potential, enough for him to feel solid about his range, and Sanon is one of the more promising stash options in the draft.

42. Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 43

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 43.4% 3FG

Viewed as a potential first-rounder entering the season, Milton is now more likely to end up in the second after missing time with a hand injury and showing poorly at the combine. This was still his best year at SMU, and to his credit, he took a step forward as a scorer without sacrificing efficiency. Milton is much more comfortable on the ball than off, but has the size to theoretically play either guard position and provides spacing with a reliable jumper (he never shot below 42% in three college seasons). He isn’t a true point guard and isn’t really a dribble-breakdown guy, but has some change of pace ability and is unselfish with the ball. Teams have doubts about Milton’s lack of aggressiveness, and he’ll inevitably benefit from playing a lower-pressure role where he won’t have to anchor the scoring. His size and shooting give him a chance.

43. Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 40

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 39.4% 3FG

A skilled but heavy-footed stretch big, Wagner made definite strides this season but remains a liability on the defensive end. Leading Michigan to the national title game was an impressive feat, although it’s possible his production was more a product of the system. He has some legitimate inside-out game, and Wagner excels working as a screener, facing up and finishing with either hand. His game is effective, but he appears a bit clumsy at times and doesn’t get to the foul line all that often. His rebounding numbers improved significantly as a junior, but he still doesn’t block shots or defend well in space, and NBA teams will surely pick on him. Wagner’s floor-spacing capacity will earn him opportunities, but it’ll have to outweigh his problems on the other end. There are three-point shooting bigs who’ve stuck in the league with similar weaknesses, which helps his outlook.

44. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 48

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

Duval is one of the draft’s bigger wild cards, boasting a strong pedigree dating back to high school and elite athletic tools but coming off of a disappointing lone season at Duke. His shooting struggles and decision-making issues feel stuck out like a sore thumb on a team that played multiple bigs at all times and offered little room for him to get downhill and create. Given the situational factors, it’s fair to reason there’s still a lot of upside here, and Duval is extremely quick off the dribble and can be a tenacious on-ball defender. He’s improved at setting up his teammates, but still has issues with turnovers. His poor three-point shooting (29.6%) has to improve for him to become a significant NBA contributor. There is a case for him to be a potential late first-rounder based on his talent, but the second round is more likely.

45. Kevin Hervey, F, UT-Arlington | Senior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 44

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG

A long, skilled forward, Hervey had a highly productive career at UT-Arlington and could be a useful floor-spacer and bench scorer at the next level. He has a 7’3” wingspan and rebounds well, though isn’t overly mobile or athletic, and showed well at the combine, looking like a bankable shooter from deep. He’s probably best suited as a stretch-four, and will have to be utilized carefully to create matchup advantages, rather than be exposed himself. Hervey never shot above 34% from three in any of his college seasons, but also shouldered a heavy workload, and his ability to do damage inside and out in a variety of situations is certainly intriguing. He has a history of knee issues, having torn his ACL twice, that could hurt him when it comes to draft position.

46. Jarred Vanderbilt, F/C, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 49

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

Vanderbilt was viewed as a first-round talent coming into his freshman year at Kentucky, but recurring injuries—a theme throughout his young career—sapped him of a real opportunity to contribute. He’s an outstanding rebounder with some ball skills and a good athlete, and could be a useful energy big, but teams will have to feel comfortable with his medical situation to take the plunge. Kentucky mostly tasked him with a high-energy rebounding role when he did play, and though he can handle the ball a bit, his best NBA role will be as a small-ball big given his shooting woes. Vanderbilt will have to embrace whatever job he’s tasked with, and whoever drafts him will need a plan for him.

47. Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 41

Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

A springy, mobile big, Metu has NBA-level talent and showed some improvement this season, but hasn’t done quite enough to move the needle as a first-rounder. His good games can be head-turning, but he’s not extremely comfortable playing with his back to the basket and sometimes shies away when the paint is packed, which hurts him as a rebounder. He can shoot from mid-range and has tried to play as more of a stretch big, but those results have been mixed. The perception is that he underachieved on a year-to-year basis at USC relative to his talent. Metu will likely need to embrace a lower-usage, pick-and-pop role at the next level to thrive.

48. Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last: 52

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

Despite Williams’s advanced age and history of knee issues, his array of skills and physical profile make him an intriguing prospect. His game takes time to grow on you, and he’s unlikely to be much of a scorer in the NBA, but his ability to blend different types of lineups as a passer, rebounder and defender holds value on the right team. Williams is a strong fit in positionless schemes provided his three-point shooting translates to the next level. He doesn’t offer a ton of upside, but has the kind of high-IQ game that could keep him around for a while and help him contribute to a team early on.

49. Devonte’ Graham, PG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Last: 45

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 40.6% 3FG

Graham is an experienced, capable setup man and shooter who prefers to operate and score on the perimeter. He was productive while leading a Kansas team that skewed thin to the Final Four, and does a solid job on the defensive end as well. However, Graham’s struggles to score in isolation and when attacking the paint are concerning, with one big red flag being a sub-40 percent clip on his two-point attempts. His counting stats were somewhat inflated by playing a massive percentage of the Jayhawks’ minutes, but still impressive. Graham will get an opportunity in the NBA and may be able to help round out a team’s rotation, but lacks a degree of upside at age 23.

50. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 50

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, 44.2% 3FG

As a perimeter scorer and facilitator, Shamet does a lot of important things well. He’s not very explosive or quick, but his blend of size, handle and three-point shooting are all intriguing. He didn’t play well at the combine, where his athleticism was a bit exposed, but he can run a team and has some size. His ability to catch and shoot makes him a threat, and he might be able to run off screens and do damage in due time. Shamet competes defensively and has the chops to follow in the footsteps of former Shockers Fred Van Vleet and Ron Baker, both of whom have carved out NBA niches and beaten expectations. It’s worth noting he’s suffered serious injuries in both of his feet.

51. Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 51

Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG

An offensively talented ball-handler with nice size for his position and a dangerous three-point shot, Carr was the reason Penn State overachieved this season, and he rode the momentum from his breakout year into the draft. Though his shooting form features a low release and push mechanism, he’s been able to get hot and sustain success from outside. Carr’s shot selection can be questionable, as he tends to fall in love with the jumper and hunt shots rather than involve teammates. Those issues are exacerbated by his difficulty getting into the paint and scoring, as he’s not extremely explosive and often has to lean on floaters rather than finishing around opposing defenders. Defensively, his average lateral quickness can be exposed. Carr has talent, but seems ticketed for the second round.

52. Devon Hall, G, Virginia | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 53

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.1 APG, 43.2% 3FG

A standout at the Portsmouth Invitational, Hall is an interesting role-player candidate given his size, three-point shooting and intangibles. He has a nice lefthanded stroke and took a big step forward at UVA this season, helping facilitate, space the floor and defend a variety of opponents. He does struggle finishing in the paint and isn’t a great creator off the dribble, but he knows what his job is and doesn’t force many mistakes. Hall brings a good level of competitive intensity and is willing to do the small things to help his team win. He should fit the mold many teams are looking for as a low-risk backcourt investment, and deserves to be drafted in the second round.

53. Rodions Kurucs, G/F, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 47

Stats (LEB Gold): 10.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 43.8% FG

Kurucs has struggled to get a foothold when it comes to playing time with Barcelona’s senior team, but has the type of size and versatility NBA teams are looking for on the wing. He was a likely late first-round selection last season before pulling out of the draft (he had a substantial contract buyout with his club) and his mix of athleticism and scoring is sitll appealing, but his stock has slipped a bit. He has some nice traits and looks like a potentially useful role player, but it has been difficult for teams to get eyes on him given his current team situation. Kurucs’s team environment has created some challenges, and there’s reason to be skeptical as to how substantial his NBA contributions will be. Expect him to be drafted and remain overseas at least another season.

54. Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: 56

Stats (German BBL): 5.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, 40.6% FG

An oversized ball-handler and talented, instinctive passer, Bonga would be one of the youngest players in this class and has some upside given his unusual skill set. He’s not extremely athletic, but he has a smooth handle, can cover a lot of ground given his size, and has a pretty good feel for the game already. His jump shot and overall scoring consistency is a work in progress and he doesn’t change directions especially well off the dribble, which is key for a guy in his mold. But Bonga has the outline of a useful player, and his youth makes him a viable stash pick if he chooses to stay in this draft. He’s been notably productive for such a young prospect.

55. Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: 48

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

With a nice blend of ball skills and physical tools, Jackson is an interesting second-round flier but has lost some steam after bordering on the first round a year ago (no, this isn’t the North Carolina Justin Jackson). He missed most of the season with a torn labrum in his shooting shoulder, which put him in an unenviable position—the biggest question for Jackson was whether he could maintain last season’s three-point clip. While his shoulder may be a valid excuse for his inconsistent early-season play, the numbers cast some doubt on his eventual impact as a scorer. He does have a strong, NBA-ready body, a 7'3" wingspan and potential to help a team as a rebounder, ball-mover and versatile defender down the line, but his offense needs to click on some level for him to earn that role. He needs to be a stretch four with defensive versatility to stick.

56. Gary Clark, F, Cincinnati | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 23 | Last: 62

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 43.5% 3FG

Clark is a great rebounder and dirty-work specialist who plays bigger than his size, embracing his role as a defensive cog while also finding ways to expand his offense over four years at Cincinnati. He averaged at least one block and one steal per game in each of those seasons, a remarkable feat, and turned himself into a legitimate threat from three-point range. It may be enough for him to find an NBA home—he doesn’t have massive upside, but knows exactly who he is and has the athletic ability to keep up with a faster pace of play as a small-ball four. Clark is an interesting second-round candidate.

57. Ray Spalding, F/C, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: 57

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.7 BPG

With solid mobility, athleticism and an improving offensive skill level, Spalding emerged as Louisville’s top long-term prospect and has some potential to become a useful player in the right situation. Primarily, he’s a rebounder and agile defender who can block shots and should be able to offer matchup versatility on switches. He has nice touch with his right hand and has shown some potential as a face-up shooter, though he has yet to show consistent range from three. It’s a concern that opposing teams may be able to hide wing players on him given his slight build. Spalding’s not wildly strong or explosive, nor is he likely to become a high-scoring player, but is talented enough to warrant a shot in the second round.

58. Malik Newman, SG, Kansas | Sophomore

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 54

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 46.3% FG, 41.5% 3FG

After reviving his stock as a prospect with a quality late-season run for the Jayhawks, Newman opted to turn pro and is a second-round candidate. He’s always been a scorer by trade, and seems to have rediscovered how to do it efficiently, becoming a pivotal part of an undersized, perimeter-centric attack. Newman can shoot from deep and score in transition, and he displayed better effort on defense at times as well. The issue is that he’s more undersized two-guard than combo playmaker, which may end up limiting what lineup roles he can fill. It’s extremely hard to stick in the NBA as a microwave-type scorer, and the deck may end up stacked against him in that regard.

59. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250 | Age: 20 | Last: 55

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Production isn’t the issue with McCoy, who dominated statistically all season in the Mountain West (albeit for a mediocre team). He has a strong upper body and can rebound and finish in the paint, but his game lacks a level of offensive diversity—he’s all right hand and doesn’t have an outstanding feel for scoring beyond getting easy baskets. He has no true calling-card skill, and at times it can look like he’s going through the motions. McCoy has the requisite size and build to play in the NBA, but it’s difficult to find a place as a backup big in the league without a high offensive skill level or the ability to defend in space. He offers neither, but could be worth a low-risk investment as a project.

60. Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 58

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 2.7 APG, 44.4% 3FG

Mykhailiuk took a nice step forward as a senior and became a pivotal player for Kansas, finally delivering on his promise, but seems like a better bet to end up overseas. He’s not very athletic and doesn’t have a ton of game off the bounce, but he can really shoot the ball and will have a chance to get drafted and potentially stashed back in Europe to start. He’s a solid passer with some feel and has a chance to be a specialist. Physically, the deck is stacked against him as he lacks ideal length for his position and struggles to keep up with quicker and stronger wings. There may not be not a ton of upside with him unless his jump shooting translates in an elite capacity.

61. Alize Johnson, F, Missouri State | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: 62

Stats: 15.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.8 APG

Johnson has a strange-but-effective game, playing mostly as a center for Missouri State while functioning more as a ball-handler and utility scorer on offense. He regressed this season, particularly as a three-point shooter (28%) but his unique range of skills is still intriguing from a pro perspective. He’s a terrific rebounder and adept at grabbing the ball off the glass and initiating the break. Able to attack the basket in space and make the right pass, Johnson could be a small-ball center if he finds a way to cut it on defense. He’s laterally quick and offers some mobility, but made next-to-no impact in terms of blocks and steals, which is somewhat concerning. Johnson has some talent and could well be drafted, but will need a good team fit to thrive.

62. George King, SF, Colorado | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 220 | Age: 24 | Last: 66

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 39.5% 3FG

At age 24, King is one of the oldest players in the draft, but a series of good showings at Portsmouth and the combine have put him on the map as a potential second rounder or priority undrafted free agent. He’s strong, long and a powerful athlete, with a penchant for popping up around the ball and making small plays. His upside is limited, but he has a chance to become a solid bench player given his tools. King should be able to defend 2-3-4 and make open jumpers, and looks like he’ll get a chance to fight for a roster spot or a two-way deal next season.

63. Thomas Welsh, C, UCLA | Senior

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 255 | Age: 22 | Last: 63

Stats: 12.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Welsh is a bit of a throwback, a sweet-shooting 7-footer who could become a pick-and-pop weapon, if not much else. He’s an automatic shooter from 15 feet and successfully extended his range out to the three-point line as a senior, a significant step in the right direction toward sticking in the pros. Welsh isn’t very mobile, nor does he block a ton of shots, but he’s got the size and is a good enough rebounder that his offensive contributions could be enough to keep him on the floor. He could succeed along the same vein as Jason Smith, capable of providing steady bench minutes and adding an offensive dimension when he’s out there.

64. D.J. Hogg, F, Texas A&M | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: 73

Stats: 11.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 37.8% 3FG

Profiling as a shooting specialist at the next level, Hogg has some size and length on the wing and a smooth stroke from outside. Athletically he leaves something to be desired, and defensively he will struggle to match up with NBA wings, but he can really make jump shots and will likely have a few opportunities on that basis alone. He’s a solid ball-mover and floor-spacer who could earn a spot on a roster if he shoots it at a strong enough clip. Hogg will need to try and diversify his offense, but his base strengths are enough to create an opportunity. But for all his talent, his play has always been a bit underwhelming, and teams are cognizant of that.

65. Theo Pinson, G/F, North Carolina | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 22 | Last: 65

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.1 APG

Pinson’s talent has never been in question, but his overall level of consistency over his four years at UNC left plenty to be desired. He showed signs of figuring things out toward the end of this season, and is a capable playmaker and glue guy who should have a chance to work his way into the league provided his intensity level is there. He has the length and athletic ability to help on defense, where he makes hustle plays and can cover a good amount of ground. Three-point shooting is Pinson’s Achilles heel, as he never shot higher than 29% in college and showed little to no improvement in that area. His potential versatility is worth a flier as an undrafted free agent or late in the second round.

66. Jared Terrell, G, Rhode Island | Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last: 69

Stats: 16.8 PPG, 2.4 APG, 41.4% 3FG

Solid, if unspectacular, in most facets of the game, Terrell is a nice sleeper as a combo guard. He’s thickly built with good court vision and a level of toughness to him. He had success playing both on and off the ball on a guard-driven team at Rhode Island, and is a capable set shooter and playmaker. Terrell averaged 1.5 steals last season and has the strength to hang with larger opponents on the wing. He doesn't have a lot of wiggle creating off the dribble and sometimes has issues getting all the way to the rim, but he was solid at Portsmouth and deserves an opportunity to work his way up to the league.

67. Kostas Antetokounmpo, F/C, Dayton | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 60

Stats: 5.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.1 BPG

The less-freaky Greek barely made a blip on the radar at Dayton, but his physical tools and motor have the NBA intrigued. His athleticism and lack of feel were both evident at the combine, and he has quite a long way to go to help an NBA team. He’s functionally a big man but has an extremely thin build that poses some issues. Antetokounmpo’s length and mobility coupled with the fact he picked up the game a bit late offer some upside, and he’s young enough that some G League seasoning and skill work could help turn him into a contributor. He could also be stashed overseas, making him a more viable flier late in the draft.

68. Billy Preston, F, Igokea

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 74

Stats (Adriatic League): 7.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 38.1% FG

After leaving Kansas due to a prolonged eligibility battle, Preston’s overseas stint in Bosnia lasted just three games due to a shoulder injury. A former McDonald’s All-American with a good frame and some perimeter skills, Preston’s career is somewhat on the fritz. He can handle, shoot and rebound but lacks a degree of toughness, and will have to prove he has the work ethic to earn an opportunity. The talent is there, but there are a lot of questionmarks surrounding his background situation. He’s looking at G League time if a team takes a flier on him in the second round.

69. Donte Grantham, F, Clemson | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last: 92

​Stats: 14.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 41.9% 3FG

Grantham’s senior year was cut short by a knee injury, but his athletic ability and good shooting numbers had him on the radar before he went down. He’s a fairly skilled wing who plays both ends of the floor and can defend multiple positions. He has struggled with consistency throughout his career, but has enough talent to warrant NBA looks once he gets healthy. Grantham’s skill set as a combo forward has generated interest and he’s a strong candidate for a two-way deal.

70. Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 70

Stats: 18.1 PPG, 50% FG, 38% 3FG

Trier is a dynamic scorer, but his selfish style of play has earned him few admirers among scouts. The ball too frequently sticks in his hands, and you question how he views himself and if he can adjust to not being the top perimeter option. He’s not a high-end athlete, which means a lot of contested threes and difficulty attacking the basket. He’s also not much of a playmaker or a great defender. The NBA already has a wealth of scorers, and Trier needs to reinvent himself a bit to have a chance at sticking.

71. Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Capo d’Orlando

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 64

Stats (All competitions): 8.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 37.6% 3FG

Kulboka is a second-round stash candidate with nice size for a forward and a quality three-point shot. He needs to add weight and gain high-level experience, and there’s reason to doubt what secondary skills he can bring to the table. He could become a matchup problem as he improves his pull-up game, as he’s comfortable putting the ball on the ground, but isn’t really built to play as a stretch four. He’s a fine team defender, but may not be able to hang with better athletes. A team can keep him overseas and see what happens.

72. Tryggvi Hlinason, C, Valencia BC

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 255 | Age: 20 | Last: NR

Stats (All competitions): 2.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG

Hlinason would be the first player from Iceland ever to play in the NBA, and has an interesting backstory—he grew up working on a farm, picked up basketball late and is in a very early stage of development as a result. He has a chance to be drafted in the second round and would remain overseas for another season or two at least to keep learning the game. Safe to say, Hlinason needs a lot of skill work. He moves fairly well for a guy his size, and he’s massive, which tends to keep the door open for prospects, but it’s anyone’s guess if he ever actually makes contributions in the league.

73. Vince Edwards, F, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 68

Stats: 14.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 40.5% 3FG

Though Edwards supplied Purdue with a bit of everything as an undersized four-man, he does nothing on an elite level, and a lack of great explosiveness and burst off the dribble precludes him from being a surefire NBA contributor. He’s a known commodity at this point, able to make open threes and rebound, but he may not be athletic enough to play as a small-ball forward against bigger, more athletic frontlines. Edwards does have a little bit of versatility on both ends and some feel for the game, but his success is contingent on finding the right team situation. He could be a good two-way contract option.

74. Kendrick Nunn, G, Oakland | Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last: 91

Stats: 25.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 39.4% 3FG

A scorer by trade who has reinvented himself as more of a combo guard, Nunn can really fill up a box score and comes off a massive season at Oakland. He’s best working with a ball screen, driving in transition or spotting up off the catch, but is a threat to score from most anywhere on the floor. Nunn is more of a slasher than a dribble-breakdown type and doesn’t play a ton of defense, both of which will pose challenges for him while trying to stick in the league. The domestic battery arrest that ended his career at Illinois two years ago could make it difficult for him to find a taker, but expect someone to give him a chance in the G League, where he’ll likely fit in well to start.

75. Keenan Evans, PG, Texas Tech | Senior

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 76

Stats: 17.6 PPG, 3.2 APG, 1.1 SPG

The veteran leader of an overachieving Red Raiders team, Evans had a bit of a breakout as a senior and earned a combine invitation, though he had to sit out due to injury. His toughness and experience should create an opportunity for him to punch above his weight. He was highly efficient as a scorer this season playing in a difficult Big 12, but he’s still more of a shoot-first player than a passer, and will have to win teams over by proving he can consistently make threes and provide a boost defensively.

76. Isaac Haas, C, Purdue

Height: 7’2” | Weight: 300 | Age: 22 | Last: 78

Stats (All competitions): 14.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 61.7% FG

Haas is simply a gargantuan person, and even in the uptempo, modern NBA, that type of size tends to earn players opportunity. He has touch with both hands in the paint and can affect shots by simply being in the area, creating a mismatch with his sheer strength against most opponents. While he’s slow, not very mobile and struggles to rebound out of his area, expect someone to take a chance on turning him into a backup center who plays spot minutes. An off-court civil suit alleging he knowingly gave a sexual partner an STD may give some teams added pause.

77. Yante Maten, F/C, Georgia | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 245 | Age: 21 | Last: 85

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG

Maten injured his knee toward the end of his junior season, but bounced back in time to post solid numbers as a senior. He regressed in one critical area: he made 34% of threes after making 48.8% on fewer attempts the year before. Some scouts believe Maten can be a functional stretch-five, and although he’s a strong offensive rebounder, he’s undersized for his position and not highly mobile. He has an outside chance, but he has a chance.

78. Malik Pope, F, San Diego State | Senior

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 87

Stats: 12.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 52% FG

Pope never quite capitalized on his early-career hype and has a lengthy history of injuries, breaking his left leg twice and also tearing his meniscus in high school. He missed nine games due to injury as a junior and never quite regained optimal mobility, but he does have some size and ability to space the floor, and presents offensive versatility at what will now be a low-risk price. Guys with his tools tend to get chances, and Pope could certainly be worth an undrafted deal or two-way in order for a team to better assess what he can do.

79. Bonzie Colson, PF, Notre Dame | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last: 88

Stats: 19.7 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.2 BPG

Though Colson missed a large chunk of the season with a broken foot, teams are extremely familiar with his unorthodox game. He had a stellar career at Notre Dame, but his lack of size as a post player and bizarre body make it hard to project him as anything more than a role player under very specific circumstances, if that. He has a deep bag of offensive moves in the post and the production to back it up, but in an uptempo game, Colson may have a tough time running the floor and keeping up. Defensively, he’s likely to get exposed. He deserves an opportunity, but there’s reason for skepticism.

80. BJ Johnson, G/F, La Salle | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 80

Stats: 20.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Johnson displayed 3-and-D potential as La Salle’s go-to guy this season, and has the length and smooth athletic ability to warrant looks from NBA teams. He’s a pretty good shooter with a nice left-handed stroke and was highly intriguing at Portsmouth. He can go up and get the ball when he needs to, hit set shots and brings enough effort on defense to be worth a flier, although he’ll turn 23 later this year. Johnson’s extremely thin build may limit him.

81. Tyler Davis, C, Texas A&M | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 265 | Age: 20 | Last: 82

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.3 BPG

More of a throwback, post-up centric big man, Davis has really improved his body over the years, turning extra weight into muscle and proving tough to deal with on the block. He’s skilled with his back to the basket and has some touch spotting up from outside, but is a below-the-rim scorer and lacks ideal explosiveness off the floor. Players in his mold have a much harder time sticking in the league these days, but he’s more athletic than people realize and is light on his feet. Davis won’t be much of a presence blocking shots, but if he can be passable defensively, he may have a chance to eventually fight his way onto a roster.

82. Doral Moore, C, Wake Forest | Junior

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 280 | Age: 21 | Last: 89

Stats: 11.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 BPG

Moore has size working in his favor, and a lot of it. He’s not especially skilled, but has made strides over the course of his career and is a good finisher around the basket. He alters shots with his size and length, and is a bit more athletic than he looks. Moore is a very active rebounder as well, and could be worth developing to see if he can improve his thick build and eventually assume a bench role, in a best case scenario.

83. Elijah Stewart, SG, USC | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 22 | Last: 97

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 39.1% 3FG

Stewart shone at Portsmouth with his ability to play in transition and above the rim and is certainly toolsy enough to play in the NBA. He’s a capable set shooter and rangy defender when he’s locked in, but consistency was always an issue for him at USC. He struggles putting the ball on the floor, which limits him offensively. If paired with playmakers, it’s conceivable Stewart could overachieve, but his track record is difficult to bet on with any confidence.

84. Deng Adel, G/F, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 93

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 35% 3FG

Adel has a reputation for playing a bit wildly and needs to rein in his shot selection, but he’s an athletic wing with the ability to become a useful defender if he were to set his mind to it. He’s a decent shooter who is capable of scoring on the move and making plays, but needs to learn to fit into a supporting role in order to have a chance at sticking. Adel’s Louisville career was somewhat underwhelming, but there’s some talent here at a position that’s in demand.

85. Marcus Derrickson, PF, Georgetown | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 250 | Age: 22 | Last: NR

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 46.5% 3FG

A physical big who can step out and shoot the three, Derrickson left Georgetown a year early despite being a long shot to get drafted. His combination of rebounding and stretch potential are interesting from a role player perspective. He doesn’t have great size or explosion nor did he make a consistent impact as a shot-blocker in college. If Derrickson embraces playing physically, he has enough length and scoring touch to pique some NBA interest.

86. Angel Delgado, C, Seton Hall | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 245 | Age: 23 | Last: 81

Stats: 13.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 2.7 APG

A rugged, consistently dominant rebounder at the college level, Delgado averaged 11 boards per game in his career at Seton Hall. While he’s an older prospect, you know exactly what you’re getting with him: he’s a smart passer, works both ends of the glass and doesn’t require heavy touches. Delgado is a bit undersized for his position, doesn’t really protect the rim and isn’t a great jump shooter, so he’ll likely need a perfect situation to stick in the NBA, but he’s a good bet to own the glass in the G League at minimum.

87. Bryant Crawford, PG, Wake Forest | Junior

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 96

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 4.9 APG, 1.5 SPG

Crawford opted to leave school early after a somewhat disappointing season. He’s athletic, can pass it, plays willing defense and had fans around the league earlier in the year, but he’s still extremely turnover-prone and a streaky shooter. Crawford has some game, but probably isn’t good enough at any one thing at this point to get himself drafted. He could take off as a playmaker in the G League with more talent around him.

88. Desi Rodriguez, SF, Seton Hall | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 23 | Last: 94

Stats: 17.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 49.8% FG

A natural scorer and emotional, competitive player, Rodriguez can put the ball in the basket at all three levels and is a decent athlete. He’s a lefthanded shooter who can score in a variety of ways and was fairly efficient last season. He plays hard enough to trust he’ll give effort defensively, but isn’t stellar on that end. Scouts also want to see him get in better shape which could help unlock more of his ability. Rodriguez feels more likely to bounce around the G League, but in the right situation could sneak onto a roster at some point.

89. Dakota Mathias, SG, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 98

Stats: 12.0 PPG, 3,9 APG, 46.6% 3FG

Mathias is an extremely intelligent player whose passing instincts, plus three-point shooting and defensive toughness helped him stand out at Purdue. While his future may lie overseas, there’s a chance a team rolls the dice on his skill set and looks past his lack of great athleticism or physical measurables. Mathias is the type of player you can envision fitting in as a floor-spacer and ball-mover, but has to continue proving himself, particularly on the defensive end. His upside may be too limited, but his game is sound and will certainly play at a high level outside the NBA.

90. Darius Thompson, G, Western Kentucky | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 195 | Age: 23 | Last: 91

Stats:13.6 PPG, 4.7 APG, 1.5 SPG

A deep sleeper who began his career at Tennessee, transferred to Virginia after a coaching change and finished as a grad transfer at Western Kentucky, Thompson is an unselfish, intelligent playmaker. He has good size for either backcourt spot and can play on or off the ball to help blend different lineups and facilitate play. He’s not an elite athlete and can improve as a jump shooter, but has a knack for running the pick-and-roll and should have an outside chance to work his way up. Thompson’s feel for the game should have appeal to teams.

91. Wenyen Gabriel, PF, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 90

Stats: 6.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 39.6% 3FG

Although Gabriel’s role was limited at Kentucky, he was an extremely important player this season and the team was often at its best with him spacing the floor from the wing and corner. He’s extremely thin, which is a serious concern as it pertains to NBA success, but he plays hard, can shoot effectively and offers some mobility on defense. His numbers look better on a per-minute basis, and while Gabriel has plenty still to prove, he should at least get a chance at summer league and work upward from there.

92. Drew Eubanks, C, Oregon State | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 21 | Last: NR

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.7 BPG

An athletic, low-usage dive man, Eubanks put together a solid couple of seasons for the Beavers and opted to forgo his senior year. He‘s unlikely to be drafted, but has the tools to be an effective finisher and rebounder in the G League or overseas. Eubanks has no jump shooting component to his game, and that coupled with limited defensive versatility and average rim protection makes it harder to envision him fitting neatly into a role on a winning team. In the best case scenario, he eventually slots into a backup role and lives off his own hustle on the floor.

93. Jae’Sean Tate, F, Ohio State | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 230 | Age: 22 | Last: NR

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.9 APG

While Tate doesn’t fit cleanly into any positional designations (and at 6'4", that’s a big challenge), what he does have is a substantial competitive edge that’s consistently split the difference and helped him produce in high school and college. He’s built like a house and is a terrific rebounder for his size with a feel for the game and some ball-handling skills, but shot the ball poorly from outside at Ohio State and will have to make strides in that area. Tate will likely have to win a team over internally to have a chance at making a roster down the line, but his athleticism, hustle and physical strength could turn him into a unique piece in the right lineups.

94. Mikyle McIntosh, PF, Oregon | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 240 | Age: 23 | Last: 84

Stats: 11.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 35.6% 3FG

After grad-transferring in from Illinois State, McIntosh became an important contributor for the Ducks right away. He’s a bit undersized to play the four and is an older prospect, but he works hard on the glass and can do a bit of everything on the court. He’s a blue-collar player and is often around the ball, which gives him a shot to fight his way into a roster spot. McIntosh may face a tough adjustment to the athleticism and pace of the pro game. His versatility and skill could turn into an opportunity somewhere, but his upside is extremely limited.

95. Joel Berry, PG, North Carolina | Senior

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 195 | Age: 23 | Last: 95

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG

Though he’s an accomplished college player, Berry’s stature and skill set renders him as a game manager in the best-case scenario. He offers a pedigree, strong intangibles and competes hard, which will give him a chance to earn looks as a backup point guard. However, he struggles finishing in the paint, has been a good but not great three-point shooter over the course of his college career and may not have enough going for him to find a home at the NBA level.

96. Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure | Senior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 22 | Last: 100

Stats: 19.1 PPG, 5.2 APG, 43.6% 3FG

Adams is tough, experienced and a quality shot-maker who was a terrific college player, but struggled at the Portsmouth Invitational, where he failed to register much of an impression. He can score and set up teammates effectively, and is adept at getting to the line and playing through contact despite his slight build. Adams is just an average athlete, but has a solid feel for running a team. He’s a long shot, but should have a chance to better acquit himself in front of teams at summer league.

97. Thomas Wilder, G, Western Michigan | Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 23 | Last: NR

Stats: 18.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.3 APG

A rangy defender who also shouldered his team’s entire offense over the last three seasons, Wilder has definite ability, but has to prove he can produce consistently against pro competition before having a realistic shot at the NBA. His ability to play both ends and provide some ball-handling and playmaking is nice, but he regressed as a three-point shooter this season and has to iron out the jumper. Wilder did earn an invite to Portsmouth and showed a good sense of decision-making there, and he may offer a little more upside than the other point guards who are likely headed for the G League.

98. Ajdin Penava, F/C, Marshall | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: NR

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 3.9 BPG

Penava’s statistical profile jumps off the page, but he doesn’t really pass the eye test as a skinny, undersized big. He blocked a ton of shots, but also battled foul trouble consistently, and given he’s not a great athlete, it’s unlikely much of the rim protection will translate. Penava has nice touch on the inside and can step out and hit a jumper, but was also extremely turnover-prone at Marshall. Born in Bosnia, it’s more likely he makes good money playing in Europe than it is he gets a legitimate cup of coffee in the league.

99. J.P. Macura, SG, Xavier | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last: NR

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 2.9 APG, 37.7% 3FG

Macura made some strides over the course of his career at Xavier and has the skills to handle the ball a bit, space the floor and hit difficult shots. He lacks physical potential and may have already maxed himself out as a player, and his defensive issues against more athletic guards and overall streakiness doesn’t help his case. He plays with a bit of an edge and makes sense for the G League or overseas, but is an NBA long shot.

100. Terry Larrier, F, UConn | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 190 | Age: 22 | Last: NR

Stats: 13.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 37.8% 3FG

While Larrier was an intriguing, highly-rated prospect as he entered college, injuries wrecked his career at UConn. He was asked to do more than he should as a scorer, and despite having some shooting touch and length, Larrier isn’t a great athlete and didn’t do much as a rebounder or shot-blocker. His ability to shoot at his size may earn him another chance or two, but he’s torn the same ACL twice in addition to a meniscus in the same knee. His first professional step should be finding a G League job and trying to put together a full, healthy season.