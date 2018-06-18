2018 NBA Draft: Troy Brown Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Troy Brown go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 18, 2018

A former All-American recruit, Troy Brown had an up-and-down year at Oregon but offers the sort of theoretical versatility NBA teams covet. He played point guard in high school and blends on-ball skills and a solid basketball IQ with a strong body. It helps his case that he’s young for his class.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Brown’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon| Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210| DOB: 7/28/99 (18)
Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG

Strengths

Plus frame for the NBA game. Strong, wiry build and 6’11” wingspan. Moves well and covers ground effectively.

Comfortable on the ball. Unselfish and will make the correct pass. Good decision-maker in pick-and-roll situations (0.91 points per possession) and capable finisher around the basket.

Competes defensively. Plays the passing lanes. Averaged 1.8 steals per-36.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

Questionable shooter. Shot just 29% from three-point range and 27.4% on all jump shots.

Agile and strong, but not extremely explosive. Reliant more on his size to create space for himself.

Lacks a degree of aggressiveness. Floats into the background when he isn’t looking to score. Can be overly passive on offense.

Without shooting component, unclear if he’ll provide enough elsewhere to stay on the court. Will require time to develop and expand his skill set. Somewhat of a project.

Highlights

Comparison: Caris LeVert

Brown has a nice range of skills and provides a bit of everything on the wing, but it’s imperative that he improves as a shooter to make an impact in the NBA.

 

