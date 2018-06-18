A former All-American recruit, Troy Brown had an up-and-down year at Oregon but offers the sort of theoretical versatility NBA teams covet. He played point guard in high school and blends on-ball skills and a solid basketball IQ with a strong body. It helps his case that he’s young for his class.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Brown’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon| Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210| DOB: 7/28/99 (18)

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG

Strengths

• Plus frame for the NBA game. Strong, wiry build and 6’11” wingspan. Moves well and covers ground effectively.

• Comfortable on the ball. Unselfish and will make the correct pass. Good decision-maker in pick-and-roll situations (0.91 points per possession) and capable finisher around the basket.

• Competes defensively. Plays the passing lanes. Averaged 1.8 steals per-36.

Weaknesses

• Questionable shooter. Shot just 29% from three-point range and 27.4% on all jump shots.

• Agile and strong, but not extremely explosive. Reliant more on his size to create space for himself.

• Lacks a degree of aggressiveness. Floats into the background when he isn’t looking to score. Can be overly passive on offense.

• Without shooting component, unclear if he’ll provide enough elsewhere to stay on the court. Will require time to develop and expand his skill set. Somewhat of a project.

Highlights

Comparison: Caris LeVert

Brown has a nice range of skills and provides a bit of everything on the wing, but it’s imperative that he improves as a shooter to make an impact in the NBA.