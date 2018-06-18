Having physically dominated against high school competition, Hutchison never refined his perimeter skill set until arriving in college. After working diligently with assistant coach Phil Beckner, who helped develop Damian Lillard at Weber State, Hutchison has emerged as a well-rounded wing and an ideal fit for the positionless era.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Hutchison’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Chandler Hutchison, G/F, Boise State | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | DOB: 4/26/96 (22)

Stats: 20.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG

Strengths

• Hutchison is a plus playmaker for his size and position, often taking over lead ballhandling duties for the Broncos and setting up teammates.

• Strong player on or off the ball in transition with the ability to lead the break and get to the rim or find shooters and cutters filling lanes.

• Intelligent off-ball cutter who should fit seamlessly into a supporting role on the wing.

Weaknesses

• Hutchison’s defense is only so projectable at this point, having spent time in Boise State’s zone scheme.

• Jump shooting is a key questionmark. Followed a breakout 37.7% junior year by making 35.9% of threes as a senior. Made just 32.3% of total jump shots and is a so-so shooter off the dribble and on the move.

• At 22 Hutchison will be one of the oldest players selected in the first round should he go off the board early. He may lack star upside.

Highlights

Read More

Which NBA team will uncover Chandler Hutchison? (December 2017)

Comparison: Trevor Ariza

Hutchison’s athletic profile and well-rounded skill set is tailor made for the modern NBA game. If his shooting translates and continues to develop, he could be one of the steals of the 2018 draft.